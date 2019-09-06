CAUSED CRASH: Authorities say country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico that left her and a 16-year-old girl dead.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News that investigators believe Harris caused Wednesday's crash and that speed appeared to be a contributing factor when she clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic. She then crashed head-on into an SUV driven by Maria Elena Cruz.
The Taos High School student died at the scene. The responding emergency crew included her father, Pedro Cruz, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department.
The community is holding a fundraising dinner to help the Cruz family.
Harris , a 30-year-old single mom, was in Taos to perform at an annual music festival.
ACCUSATIONS: Actor Hosea Chanchez says a friend's father sexually assaulted him in Alabama when he was 14 years old, identifying his abuser as a college administrator who later worked at a state university in Pennsylvania and faced accusations that he harassed and molested several male students.
Chanchez, who starred in BET's long-running series "The Game," described what he says happened to him in an Instagram post this week, writing that he decided to go public now "in hopes that my TRUTH helps to free someone else from guilt and shame at the hands of a predator, rapist, pedophile."
The actor confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the Isaac Sanders he says assaulted him in the 1990s is the same man who worked at Pennsylvania's East Stroudsburg University in the 2000s.
Sanders' lawyer in Pennsylvania, Harry Coleman, told the AP on Wednesday that he had not spoken to his client about Chanchez. Coleman did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Friday. Two messages were left at a phone number associated with Sanders seeking comment on Chanchez's accusation.
ACTRESS DIES: Carol Lynley, a stage and screen actress who starred in the "The Poseidon Adventure" and appeared in numerous other film and television series, has died. She was 77.
Lynley's daughter Jill Selsman said Friday her mother died in her sleep Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The actress had a lengthy Hollywood career, earning a Golden Globe nomination as a newcomer for the 1959 film "Blue Denim" about a teenager seeking an abortion. It was a role she originated on Broadway.
Lynley appeared in more than 100 films and television series, but her best-known role was as pop singer Nonnie Parry in 1972's "The Poseidon Adventure." Her character performs the song "The Morning After," although the vocals were dubbed. The song went on to win an Academy Award.
She had numerous guest appearances on television series including "Fantasy Island," ''The Love Boat" and "Hawaii Five-O."