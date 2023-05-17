CRYPTIC NOTE: A high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter" and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said Wednesday. Police added new details to the profile of the lone gunman and the weaponry he used..
Shooter left cryptic note
