Shot at greatness: Brandon McIver taking his golf game to a new level

BILLINGS — Brandon McIver said earning the right to play on the Korn Ferry Tour is the “best achievement I’ve had” in many years of competing in amateur and professional golf.

The 29-year-old from Billings will be teeing off Sunday at the season-opening Great Exuma Classic in The Bahamas, with playing status that could keep him golfing just one level below the PGA Tour for most, if not all, of the 2023 season.

“This is the highest level I will be able to play at consistently,” he said of the coming season during a recent interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports. “As a competitor, you always want to play against as good of competition, the best players, as you can.

“To give myself the opportunity to do so is very rewarding and I am excited about it.”

But before he even arrived at the 132-player, $1 million event at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, McIver was quick to mention, while home for the holidays, the impact his family, friends and hometown of Billings has had on him as he pursued his dream of playing professionally at the highest levels.

“I certainly owe a lot to a lot of people who have helped along the way,” he said. “It’s certainly not all about myself.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McIver, who is now living in Dallas, first started playing golf at around age three or four with his father, Bob, chipping and putting during early-evening outings at Yellowstone Country Club.

By age eight or nine, he was joining his late grandfather Harry Funk and his friends on the private West End course for rounds in the senior league.

“That certainly had a major influence on me. In only positive ways,” McIver said. “I learned a lot from my grandpa and my dad … just how to act and, I don’t know, how to perceive the game and play.”

He went on to win numerous county/state junior titles, three individual state championships at Billings West, two Montana State Men’s Amateur first-place trophies, and even qualified and played in the 2014 U.S. Open.

McIver was also a member of the University of Oregon’s NCAA Championship team in 2016, and turned pro in the fall of that year.

He has competed on the Adams Professional Tour, the Mackenzie Tour (Canada), the All Pro Tour and earned playing privileges on the Korn Ferry Tour in early December on his fourth attempt through qualifying school.

“Just a lot of perseverance,” McIver said. “A lot of it is just playing well at the right time. And, in the past, I felt I wasn’t that far off at certain points ... It’s a hard game. The more and more I play, the more and more I realize it.

“It can be pretty grueling and unfair at times, but that’s kind of the beauty of it.”

During the Korn Ferry’s arduous q-school, 936 golfers competed nationwide in the first stage. That number was whittled down to 138 by the time the 72-hole finals rolled around at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Georgia.

In the end, only the top 44 players, including ties, earned status on the tour for 2023.

McIver rallied from a tough second round to finish in a six-way tie for 39th — and right on the mark (3-under par) to qualify for the tour. He earned a starting spot in the first eight tournaments, including events in The Bahamas, Panama City, Panama, Bogota, Colombia, and Santiago, Chile.

“Just to do it, starting at Stage 1 and getting all the way though the finals, and playing well or well enough at each stage, is definitely a positive,” McIver said.

Korn Ferry has been the official developmental tour of the PGA since 2019. It used to be known as the Web.com Tour and Nationwide Tour in the early 2000s, producing PGA stars like Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.

The 2023 Korn Ferry schedule features record prize money and three new events. There will be events in five countries and 18 states.

“It’s going to be different, for sure,” McIver said of the far-flung schedule. “I think I will feel a little uncomfortable at times, especially those first four events, kind of traveling all over, but I am excited.”

On the final day of q-school, he came through with a clutch, 35-foot birdie putt on par-3 No. 17 and a crucial par on a No. 18, a challenging, 440-yard par-4, with water all around and going into the wind, to secure spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I had my buddy Tanner Berg caddying for me,” McIver said. “He went to West, too. He is such a great friend and a good guy. He’s so good at keeping the mood light — he makes me laugh and stuff.”

Berg is now living in Bozeman.

That timely birdie putt, along with qualifying for the tour, also rates as one of McIver’s biggest moments in golf.

“It was a perfect putt. Perfect speed, which was kind of fun to see,” he said. "But I didn't get too excited or emotional.

“When you are in the moment, I wasn’t really thinking about it that much. I was more just trying to do my best at that time, and kind of let the chips fall where they may.”

Another shot at greatness now awaits McIver, who said he has been driving the ball well, in addition to making putts.

“I feel like my game is pretty well rounded in all facets right now,” he said. “I’ve grown to come to the realization that you don’t have to be a hero all the time.

“If I find myself in a spot of trouble I maybe play a little more conservative than what I used to, because you just can’t afford those big numbers.”

McIver played 10 events on the APT in 2022, which stages tournaments in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. He won the Real Okie Championship in Oklahoma, finished with nearly $40,000 in winnings and posted a 69.47 scoring average.

"The biggest thing about the APT is it gives you the ability to be in contention, be in the mix, on a consistent basis," McIver said. "Your game can shine in certain lights or kind of get exposed in certain areas, too.

"Both (situations) are important to learn from."

In 2021, he won twice on the APT and was the leading money winner at $89,162.75.

McIver has six mini-tour victories overall.

“As long as you keep progressing you just kind of keep stacking those blocks up until you reach a certain level or any expectations or goals you might have,” he said. “Sometimes it takes longer, but it’s always attainable in golf because you can always improve.

“I think that’s my biggest fascination with the game is you can always get better and improve. It never really gets old.”

McIver said he will also have another “one of my best friends” and former Oregon golfer Dan Miernicki on the Korn Ferry Tour with him.

“We both have that same status — those first eight starts,” McIver said. “We will be traveling together and rooming together. We did that on the APT Tour for the last few years as well. That’s going to be a major bonus.”

So will having longtime friends like Berg and Jake Hedge possibly caddying for him when the tour gets back to the United States.

“I just always felt that it was important to have good friends and to keep them close,” McIver said. “A lot of people get so stressed out when they play golf. It is stressful, but at the same time, it’s just golf.

“So to try to make it as comfortable as possible is important to me. It’s one of the things I’ve noticed that benefits me throughout my years of playing.”

As for his own perseverance, McIver said he learned a lot from his grandfather, who passed away in 2012 at age 86.

“He was a tough guy, a vet, just a working man,” he said. “He literally worked until the day he died. Also so much encouragement from my mom (Terri) and dad, I owe a lot to them.

“And just great friends, people from around the town, like Yellowstone (Country Club), just continue to support me with text messages or anytime I see them always asking about my (golf game).

“I try to make it not as much about me as I can,” McIver continued. “But they are so nice. I know I can do it. I actually get more gratification if I do well when other people are happy, too.