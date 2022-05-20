Hello, my name is Silver. I am a 4-6 year-old female domesticated mixed breed, current on vaccinations - rabies, distemper,... View on PetFinder
Silver
A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.
Naming, closely following or becoming attached to any one animal makes it easier for people to feel connected to wildlife. Even, sometimes, causing them to see it almost like a pet of their own.
Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony sexual abuse of a child after he was netted in an online predator sting led by the FBI and supported by local law enforcement.
Jordan "J.D." Hall claimed the inebriation noted by the officer in the arrest report was due to a "documented vitamin D deficiency."
Authorities in Utah said a man suspected in the double homicide of a former Montana resident and her spouse has killed himself after telling another person that he had killed two women and provided details known only to investigators.
The three commissioners found no common ground on which to move forward during their meeting regarding the two groups with plans for privatizing management at MetraPark.
Questions remain about the pension funds of Colstrip employees as Colstrip operator and co-owner Talen Montana enters bankruptcy.
Morales guided the Falcons to four Class AA championships in eight seasons.
The EPA has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to organizations in Billings, Harlowton and Lame Deer to help identify and mitigate properties previously affected by pollutants or contaminants for redevelopment.