Simonne Clay — Senior Valedictorian

Parents: Chris and Bryn Clay

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend Montana State University and earn a degree in biochemistry with a minor in genetics. While there I will participate in research and go on to graduate school before becoming a research geneticist. I hope to have lots of adventures along the way.

Most challenging or rewarding class: My most challenging and rewarding class has been AP chemistry. While the material takes time and hard work to learn, you can do amazing things with it, such as calculate the number of molecules in a substance or turn a penny gold.

Teacher: Mrs. Beatty, my sixth grade teacher at Poly Drive Elementary, made a positive impact in my education because of her commitment to her students and engaging teaching style. Mrs. Beatty’s compassion and support made me enjoy school and want to succeed.

Extracurricular Activities: I participate in HOSA Future Health Professionals at Billings Career Center, where I also serve as president of Montana State HOSA. I am an Executive Council member for Senior High STEM Society, an avid equestrian, and a bookworm.

