Singer Sabra Mack performs Thursday at ABT

Melstone, Montana-native Sabra Mack will perform Thursday at the Alberta Bair Theatre, 7:30 p.m., in Billings.

She sings a range of music from country, to blues, gospel, rock and show tunes.

Mack was raised in Melstone where her first musical influences were her parents. She made her first public appearance at age nine with her father, Roger Mack, at a Stock Growers Convention.

After high school, she moved to Atlanta and then Nashville to purse her career.

“But, it wasn’t meant to be,” she said.

She stuck with it for 25 years and then returned home, “not defeated, just tired of the politics,” Mack said. When her father said, “come home and sing for me,” she did.

