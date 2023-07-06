Small Company Special Award Winners
MANAGERS
Profitable Ideas Exchange
My manager helps me learn and grow
NEW IDEAS
WealthVest Marketing
New ideas are encouraged at this company
DOERS
PTA Physical Therapy
At this company, we do things efficiently and well
MEANINGFULNESS
Bridger Aerospace
My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful
COMMUNICATION
Rocky Mountain Bank
I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company
APPRECIATION
Dick Irvin
I feel genuinely appreciated at this company
WORK/LIFE FLEXIBILITY
Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Foundation
I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life
TRAINING
Eide Bailly LLP
I get the formal training I want for my career
BENEFITS
Reciprocity Industries, LLC
My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry