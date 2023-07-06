Small Company Special Award Winners

MANAGERS

Profitable Ideas Exchange

My manager helps me learn and grow

NEW IDEAS

WealthVest Marketing

New ideas are encouraged at this company

DOERS

PTA Physical Therapy

At this company, we do things efficiently and well

MEANINGFULNESS

Bridger Aerospace

My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful

COMMUNICATION

Rocky Mountain Bank

I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company

APPRECIATION

Dick Irvin

I feel genuinely appreciated at this company

WORK/LIFE FLEXIBILITY

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Foundation

I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life

TRAINING

Eide Bailly LLP

I get the formal training I want for my career

BENEFITS

Reciprocity Industries, LLC

My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry