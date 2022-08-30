Smelly sneakers

Dear Heloise: When sneakers get smelly, and you don't have time to do a full load of laundry, here is my hint for instant good results. Take a can of bathroom air freshener, spray it in the shoes on the insoles from heel to toe, and then let dry. Your shoes will instantly smell fresh. Love reading your column in the Long Beach Press-Telegram. -- Thomas Lawson, Long Beach, California

Dear Heloise: A standard "can" of ground coffee weighs in a bit short of two pounds, depending upon the grind. Most "cans" of this size will yield from 100 to 200 cups of brewed coffee, with the cup in question running from 12 ounces all the way down to 6 ounces.

I just bought a couple of such "cans" on sale from a major brand for $7.99 each. That figures out at about $0.04 per cup for a 6-ounce pour -- or about $0.007 per ounce.

Meanwhile, a 12 package of K-cups for coffee machines can be anything from $0.25 to $1.00 per cup, or more depending on brand. -- Jeff Tolliver, Columbus, Ohio

Dear Heloise: As my mother aged, she needed assistance getting out of bed. We bought a wireless doorbell kit and mounted the button on a small piece of wood. We then clipped it to my mom's bed. We made sure to put the chimer in whichever room we were in, so when mom ever needed help, she would just ring the bell! -- Jim, via email

Dear Heloise: When I travel for several weeks and am unsure of availability in laundry facilities, I take a salad spinner with me. It acts much like an agitator on spin in a washing machine. My items dry much faster, with fewer wrinkles than hand-wringing, and are more quickly packable. True, the spinner takes up space in my suitcase, but I stash items such as rolled-up underwear, stockings or sundries in it, so its interior becomes a packable space.

In fact, I now take fewer of those items with me, allowing room for more shoes or travel clothes. I have even used my spinner to bring fragile gifts back home. I am now the proud owner of a spinner for travel and for the kitchen. -- Karen Duffy, via email

Dear Heloise: I read with interest your column from the hairdresser who complained about clients not calling to cancel or, worse, not showing up for their appointments. My issue is, when I arrive on time for my appointment, and I have to sit around and wait while my hairdresser stands there to chat with the person in the chair, this causes the hairdresser to get backed up. Same goes for my doctors who overbook appointments so I have to sit in a waiting room full of sick people for the honor of a 10-minute audience with said doctor. I also have things to do, and I schedule my time according to those appointments. When the provider makes me wait, it messes up the rest of my day, too. Being a professional should include respect for their client's time as well. -- Peter H., via email