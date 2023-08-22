Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W. PLAGMANN—Nathan R., 4, Billings. celebration of life Friday, august 25th, at 1aM at Camelot Ranch in Billings, MT. (23)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL 925 S. 27th 245-6427
No services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No services Planned