Dear Heloise: A few years ago, I dropped the alarm company I was using, but bought several smoke detectors. My wife has a big fear of fires. To make certain the batteries never fail us, I routinely change the batteries, replacing the old ones with new ones every Labor Day. This has been our routine for almost 10 years. I don't care if the batteries are still good after a year or not. They're getting changed, and new ones will be installed. With a wife and three daughters, I won't take any chances that they'll be trapped by a fire. -- Jordan B., Dallas

Jordan, that's a very good hint. Some things need to be routinely checked to insure the safety of everyone at home. If there happens to be a fire and everyone gets out, have a meeting place where you can all gather to make sure no one is still inside the burning house. When I was growing up, my dad told us to meet at the pine tree across the street two doors down. We never had a fire, but better safe than sorry. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I got behind on some bills, because I was out of work due to an accident. My medical bills are sky-high, but I'm trying to work with various collections agencies to get everything paid off.

Earlier today, a man called and told me I'd be going to jail if I didn't resolve my financial problems with him that day. Needless to say, I didn't have the funds to pay off this debt. Who can I turn to for help to handle these people who are threatening me? -- Frank R., Palmdale, California

Frank, there is an agency called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where you can submit a claim and they can assist you. Their phone number is (855) 411-2372.

The CFPB also has an online service where you can file a complaint at www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint. They will work with you to find a resolution for this issue. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I do volunteer work at a battered women's shelter. We receive all kinds of donations, but what we need most of all are business suits and tailored dresses in all sizes that are clean and ready to wear. It would be much appreciated if the donor could have the item dry-cleaned (use a discount cleaners) or washed.

Have any shoes you never wear or that hurt your feet? We could also use them.

We get cocktail dresses, but our women aren't going out on the town, they're looking for jobs. We can take women's underwear if it's new and has never been worn. This is for health concerns. We also take financial donations so that we can help even more women.

There are thousands of women in abusive homes, but we're here to help them get back on their feet and lead a productive life. -- A Shelter Volunteer in San Francisco