Sophie
-
- Updated
Hello, my name is Sophie. I am a 1 year old female domesticated torti mixed breed, current on vaccinations -... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear o…
A grizzly bear was killed Friday as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff investigated the scene where a West Yellowstone man was mauled by a bear Thursday.
The 40-year-old man who was mauled by a grizzly bear near a campground north of West Yellowstone last week has died.
Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman identified the woman as Roxann Renee Watson, a resident of Billings.
Billings Police Department detectives are investigating after a 45-year-old Billings woman was shot in the head Monday by someone firing multi…
Another woman has died in Billings in connection with a homicide-suicide from last week, tied to suspects who fled to Gallatin County, Billing…
NorthWestern Energy intends to build a $250 million, 175-megawatt power plant in Laurel as part of a plan to add 325 megawatts of dispatchable…
Montana's Coronavirus Relief Fund grant programs opened on May 7, 2020 and have distributed tens of millions of dollars to businesses and nonp…
Billings fire, police and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a rollover crash that injured one and closed Aronson Avenue on Friday.
A portion of the roundabout at Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail was shut down Tuesday after a Nissan car crashed at about 3 p.m. after a law enfo…