BIG ROCKET: SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the license on Friday. SpaceX announced that Starship — the world's biggest and most powerful rocket — could soar as soon as Monday. No people or satellites will be aboard the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket.
SpaceX clears final hurdle for Starship
