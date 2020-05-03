Angela Higgins, BSN, RNC-NIC
Billings Clinic
She didn’t know it at the time, but there was always a bigger plan in sight.
Angela Higgins knew early on her true calling was to be a nurse. Her mom was a nurse and her grandma had enrolled in nursing school but ended up staying home to be a farmer’s wife.
“I always had a desire to teach others and take care of people and realized nursing had that type of opportunity,” Higgins said. “I believe it was middle school when I made up my mind that I wanted to become a nurse.”
She began her long tenure at Billings Clinic as an adult intensive care unit (ICU) nurse. After a couple of years, Higgins had a premature baby which gave her the initiative to switch from caring for adults to caring for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
“I have always been an adrenaline junkie, so I thrive on taking care of really sick patients. I love the feeling of a rush; it’s always been my thing,” Higgins said. “Having a preemie of my own was an eye-opening experience. Today, my son is a high school senior, and after having him, I switched to the NICU to care for babies.”
Billings Clinic offers a state-of-the-art Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for babies requiring comprehensive care, monitoring, and intensive medical attention. The Clinic also has emergency transport flights for pregnant women or newborns. Higgins is on the neonatal flight team which requires additional training and certifications.
“I find even more adrenaline when I’m in the sky helping a flying ICU,” Higgins said. “We will either bring babies into our NICU or sometimes we take sick babies who need advanced surgery and fly them to Denver or Salt Lake City.”
Higgins believes there’s always an opportunity to learn, grow and succeed. She has already applied for and hopes to begin her studies this fall as a neonatal nurse practitioner, ultimately earning a doctor of nursing practice degree.
“You can never stop learning,” she said. “The moment you become too comfortable and think you know it all, you’re probably in trouble.”
Higgins, known as the glass is always half full type of person, admits she sees the world through rose-colored glasses. She can bring calm to any situation no matter the intensity.
“I’m always the calm one who brings laughter to an intense situation,” Higgins said. “It’s good for people to be able to laugh and then reset their minds. Being empathetic and realizing that everyone is in it together is key. It’s easy for me to relate because I had a preemie.”
