Angela Higgins, BSN, RNC-NIC

Billings Clinic

She didn’t know it at the time, but there was always a bigger plan in sight.

Angela Higgins knew early on her true calling was to be a nurse. Her mom was a nurse and her grandma had enrolled in nursing school but ended up staying home to be a farmer’s wife.

“I always had a desire to teach others and take care of people and realized nursing had that type of opportunity,” Higgins said. “I believe it was middle school when I made up my mind that I wanted to become a nurse.”

She began her long tenure at Billings Clinic as an adult intensive care unit (ICU) nurse. After a couple of years, Higgins had a premature baby which gave her the initiative to switch from caring for adults to caring for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“I have always been an adrenaline junkie, so I thrive on taking care of really sick patients. I love the feeling of a rush; it’s always been my thing,” Higgins said. “Having a preemie of my own was an eye-opening experience. Today, my son is a high school senior, and after having him, I switched to the NICU to care for babies.”