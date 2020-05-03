Angie Stai Dunn, CNA, CMA
St. John’s United
Seniors have the best stories. Many have traveled the world, held various jobs, raised families and even fought in wars. Angie Stai Dunn was raised by them.
“I love the elderly and feel very comfortable with them,” Dunn said.
She took her passion for seniors and started a career in assisted living. Dunn remembers working as a housekeeper and having the desire to help feed residents during mealtime.
“At some point, they were also babies, children and teenagers ─ just like us,” Dunn said. “I felt like it was my calling to work with seniors; I love them for who they are and what they share.”
Dunn spends her time as a certified medical assistant at St. John’s United - Chapel Court Assisted Living. She looks for the residents each day and in turn, they look for her. She takes the extra time to listen, to be present and to provide some type of happiness in hopes of lifting their spirits.
She embodies the mission statement of St. John’s United ‘to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments of hope, dignity and love.
“Angie is programmed to go above and beyond,” said Tennyson Gabel, assisted living director at St. John’s United. “Her caring demeanor and kind heart are evident daily as she interacts with residents and her coworkers.”
Many seniors look forward to their interactions with the staff. A friendly face or conversation could mean the difference between a tough day and a good day. Caregivers like Dunn aim to make her residents happy each day and in turn, it leaves her feeling fulfilled.
“I take my time with each resident,” Dunn said. “Nobody wants to be rushed or feel like they are inconveniencing you. I know they appreciate my company and enjoy a good conversation.”
Over the years, Dunn has become an invaluable asset to the St. John’s community. She pours her heart and soul into her work and to others. There is never any doubt on whether or not the resident’s needs have been met if you have Dunn on your shift.
