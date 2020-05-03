× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angie Stai Dunn, CNA, CMA

St. John’s United

Seniors have the best stories. Many have traveled the world, held various jobs, raised families and even fought in wars. Angie Stai Dunn was raised by them.

“I love the elderly and feel very comfortable with them,” Dunn said.

She took her passion for seniors and started a career in assisted living. Dunn remembers working as a housekeeper and having the desire to help feed residents during mealtime.

“At some point, they were also babies, children and teenagers ─ just like us,” Dunn said. “I felt like it was my calling to work with seniors; I love them for who they are and what they share.”

Dunn spends her time as a certified medical assistant at St. John’s United - Chapel Court Assisted Living. She looks for the residents each day and in turn, they look for her. She takes the extra time to listen, to be present and to provide some type of happiness in hopes of lifting their spirits.

She embodies the mission statement of St. John’s United ‘to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments of hope, dignity and love.