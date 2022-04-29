Barry Usher SENATE DISTRICT 20 Republican

Barry Usher - R

Age: 57

Occupation: Business owner

Family: Married to Ann Marie with four children named Jennifer, Katie, Brian, and Hannah. Six grandchildren named Daniel, Regan, Barry, Allison, James, and Shane.

Education:

Past employment: Owner of Beartooth Harley-Davidson from 2002 to present, Beartooth Mahindra from 2021 to present, was a partner at Hawaii Motorsports from 2000-2016, and the owner of Hi Mountain Recreation from 2006 to 2012.

Past political experience: 2017-present Montana State Representative HD40: 2017 Session – Judiciary, Local Government & Human Services Committees, 2019 Session Vice Chair Judiciary & Human Services Committee, 2021 Session Chairman Judiciary & Transportation Committee, 2017/2018 Interim Law & Justice Interim Committee, 2018-present Montana Supreme Court Pre-Trial Diversion Advisory Committee, 2019/2020 Chairman Law & Justice Interim Committee, 2021/2022 Law & Justice Interim Committee, 2019-Present Criminal Justice Oversite Council 2017-Present Vice Chairman NCSL (National Conference of State Legislatures) Law, Justice & Public Safety Committee, 2019-Present NCSL Executive Board

Endorsements: Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Montana Family Foundation, NRA, AFP (Americans For Prosperity), UPOM (United Property Owners of Montana)

Online campaign info: www.barryusher.com

Address: 6900 South Frontage Road, Billings, MT 59101

Phone: 406-252-2888

1. Hearing from constituents if very important to me. I currently represent an expansive, rural district and work hard to be present in the communities I represent to keep good lines of communication open. Additionally, I keep my social media current, I respond to all emails and phone calls from my constituents and I do reach out to “subject experts” from within the district from time to time to get their input of various issues.

2. Economy/inflation. I propose if we have a revenue excess of projects that we give back to the voters. And, energy. I support oil/gas/coal 100%. God gave it to us, we should use it. There is nothing that comes close to replacing them.

3) Crime/drugs – through Law & Justice Interim Committee, Criminal Justice Oversite Council and the NCSL, I am working with law enforcement, County Attorneys Association, Department of Corrections and the Judiciary, looking for ways to improve our criminal justice system. I do NOT support the Constitutional Initiative 121. This came from a California Law. It is not working there, so why would anyone think it would work in Montana. CI 121 only caps some residential property taxes which would spread the property tax burden around to all other classes of property tax. I do not know what the long-term solution is but for the short term, I suggest if we have excess revenue, that it be returned to the taxpayers

4. This is a tough question. I, like everyone else, wants to do the best we can for our kids. The problem I see is some school districts do not put money away for capital projects like business do. They spend what they bring in. If they have a capital project they either try to pass a mill levy or they go to the state and ask for money. We need to start requiring school districts to plan and set money aside for capital expenses.

5. Given that it is the largest agency in state government. DPHHS would be at the top of the list. However, after 16 years of Democrat control, most state agencies are in dire need of serious reforms. Current answer is good. I have seen firsthand how our governor, AG, secretary of state, state auditor and Superintendent Arntzen are all working together, aggressively trying to “right the ship." It doesn’t matter what the legislature does or what the governor does when our judiciary in Montana decides it is going to make law from the bench. Without any check or balance, our judiciary needs reform.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0