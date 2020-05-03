Bobbie Browne, LPN

Known for remembering every detail of a patient's diagnosis and treatment, she is knowledgeable and resourceful. From the provider to the patient, she goes above and beyond to provide detailed care for her patients.

“I consider myself a go-to person,” Browne said. “If someone has questions or if they have an issue they can’t figure out, they will come to me because they know I either know the answer or I will take the time to help them figure it out.”

“Bobbie truly cares about her patients and puts in countless hours making sure their needs are met,” said Angie Branson, RN, clinical coordinator at Billings Clinic. “She takes it upon herself to stay up to speed on the latest medications and treatments for their conditions.”

Making a point to smile as much as she can, Browne believes a positive attitude is infectious. She says nothing is worse when someone comes to work upset or cranky as it can be powerful enough to bring everyone down.

“Bobbie’s positive attitude and willingness to try new ways of doing things make her an anchor for the neurology department,” Branson said. “Her personality is calm and professional, earning her the respect of physicians, providers, patients, managers and her peers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0