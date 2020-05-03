Bobbie Browne, LPN
Billings Clinic
At the age of 14, Bobbie Browne was already immersed in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant. She worked at a local nursing home through high school and upon graduating, worked at a hospital while she earned her licensed practical nurse degree.
She decided on the field of neurology as it sounded interesting and provided the opportunity to work with patients who have a variety of inherited and acquired conditions. Browne helps patients manage and recover from their conditions while helping them improve their physical, behavioral and cognitive abilities.
“Bobbie is an advocate for her patients, most of whom have very complicated medical histories,” said Rita Bishop, neurology department manager at Billings Clinic.
Browne has been working in neurology at the Billings Clinic since 2001 and currently works in The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Center. The impact of MS is wide-ranging and complex. Neurology care requires a high level of communication, interpersonal skills, stamina, patience and a detail-oriented mindset.
“We have chronically ill patients at the MS center,” Browne said. “However, I consider it a privilege to sit with the patients, learn their stories and walk with them throughout their disease.”
Known for remembering every detail of a patient's diagnosis and treatment, she is knowledgeable and resourceful. From the provider to the patient, she goes above and beyond to provide detailed care for her patients.
“I consider myself a go-to person,” Browne said. “If someone has questions or if they have an issue they can’t figure out, they will come to me because they know I either know the answer or I will take the time to help them figure it out.”
“Bobbie truly cares about her patients and puts in countless hours making sure their needs are met,” said Angie Branson, RN, clinical coordinator at Billings Clinic. “She takes it upon herself to stay up to speed on the latest medications and treatments for their conditions.”
Making a point to smile as much as she can, Browne believes a positive attitude is infectious. She says nothing is worse when someone comes to work upset or cranky as it can be powerful enough to bring everyone down.
“Bobbie’s positive attitude and willingness to try new ways of doing things make her an anchor for the neurology department,” Branson said. “Her personality is calm and professional, earning her the respect of physicians, providers, patients, managers and her peers.”
