Brocade Stops Black Eagle, BSN, RN

“When they make their prenatal appointment, it’s an opportunity for me to zone in on them,” said Brocade. “Besides providing prenatal education, I ask them basic questions about their environment, health history and see what else I can do for them during their pregnancy.”

Brocade loves her patients. She enjoys interacting with them which includes laughing, sharing stories and crying. In addition to being the maternal child care coordinator, she also keeps track of Pap smears and mammograms for women in the community. She makes sure the women are making their appointments or receiving necessary referrals.

“I truly care about my patients, and they trust me,” Brocade said. “I try to live a healthy and positive lifestyle and encourage others to go out and do the same.”

Driven, hardworking and always finishes what she starts, Brocade has a zest for life and the essential quality of perseverance.

“Brocade has a warm rapport, builds relationships with ease and thinks of creative alternatives when confronted with obstacles,” Olson said.

