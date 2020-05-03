Brocade Stops Black Eagle, BSN, RN
IHS – Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital
Located sixty miles southeast of Billings is Crow Agency, Montana ─ also known as Crow Country. Situated there you’ll find Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital, an Indian Health Service agency. Nurse Brocade Stops Black Eagle works at the hospital in the clinic outpatient department as their maternal child care coordinator.
“I was born and raised on a Crow Indian Reservation so, relating to my patients hits home for me,” said Brocade.
The hospital works in partnership with its patients they serve to elevate their physical, mental, social and spiritual health to the highest level. Brocade considers women’s health and prenatal care a top priority for her community.
“Her intuition is like no other,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra L. Olson, MSN, RN, clinical nurse supervisor at IHS – Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital. “She can seamlessly create projects to intertwine her role within the community.”
As the maternal child care coordinator, she receives a notification when a positive pregnancy test comes from within Crow/Northern Cheyenne or the outlying areas. Brocade reaches out to the women, inquiring if they need an appointment at the clinic to start their prenatal care, or she encourages them to set up an appointment elsewhere.
“When they make their prenatal appointment, it’s an opportunity for me to zone in on them,” said Brocade. “Besides providing prenatal education, I ask them basic questions about their environment, health history and see what else I can do for them during their pregnancy.”
Brocade loves her patients. She enjoys interacting with them which includes laughing, sharing stories and crying. In addition to being the maternal child care coordinator, she also keeps track of Pap smears and mammograms for women in the community. She makes sure the women are making their appointments or receiving necessary referrals.
“I truly care about my patients, and they trust me,” Brocade said. “I try to live a healthy and positive lifestyle and encourage others to go out and do the same.”
Driven, hardworking and always finishes what she starts, Brocade has a zest for life and the essential quality of perseverance.
“Brocade has a warm rapport, builds relationships with ease and thinks of creative alternatives when confronted with obstacles,” Olson said.
