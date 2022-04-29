Bruce Hoiland HOUSE DISTRICT 40 Republican

Bruce Hoiland - R

Age: 69

Occupation: City of Roundup Compliance Department

Family: Married to Roma Jean for 48 years with three children, James, Matthew, and Stephanie

Education: Roundup High School and Northern Montana College

Past employment: Hoiland Ford owner, Bighorn County fire chief, Oftedal Construction, State of Montana

Past political experience: Ten years on the Roundup City Council

Military: None

Online campaign info:

Address: 420-2nd Street West, Roundup, MT 59072

Phone: 406-320-0253

1. I will communicate with emails and phone calls. If a bill effects my district constituents I will call officials in my district and ask for local information pro and con.

2. The Keystone pipeline. And coal mining and Coal Board funding. Also, transgender athletes in women's sports. I will push to fully fund the coal board for years to come. County governments receive funds directly from coal taxes, however city governments do not directly receive any funds. The coal board is a chance for cities to receive funding from coal. For example, the children in Roundup have a new playground to play on in the city park. Melstone quick-response unit has a new building built with some coal monies. Counties, schools and hospitals also do receive coal board funds.

3. I will look at a program that will limit the amount of tax increase due to reappraisals. Perhaps a 3% annual increase in property tax which would also give government more money as inflation happens. The current system is setting up taxpayers for a train wreck as I believe what goes up will someday come down. When housing needs are less and less demand for property the values will come down.

4. This is a great place for state and local COVID funds to be invested. The other options could be to invest in water projects that deliver cleaner water to everyone. It might help to let parents in these school districts know there is a problem with lead levels in drinking water in a school.

5. We have a shortage of inspectors in the building codes division. New commercial projects are often on hold because inspections have not been done or permits issued. The number of inspectors needs to be increased and the wages need to be competitive. Rural areas depend on these build permits.

