Come together at PREROGATIvE Kitchen

There are those certain charmed places among communities – and Red Lodge is arguably full of them – that provide a friendly, vibrant, cheerful ambiance that displays authentic gladness amidst employees, and it showers down on customers. If you have been to PREROGATIvE Kitchen, you know exactly what I am talking about and if you haven’t – well, what are you waiting for?
Located at 104 South Broadway, owners Gena Burghoff, Chris Lockhart, and Danny Mowatt work to provide more than just a place to have dinner – they create an experience. The counter service restaurant serves mouthwatering dishes like risotto sliders with goat cheese and pickled onion, crispy Brussels sprouts with house-made buffalo sauce and gorgonzola, a foot long pork dog with pimento cheese and pickled jalapenos – just to name a few – and an incredible beer and wine list.
From the Start
With nearly three years under their belt, the team at PREROGATIvE Kitchen have made significant changes from where they began, while maintaining the ideologies that have landed them where they are today.
“We source as much as we can locally. We started our local restaurant career with our food truck “The Local Yokel.” We sourced 90% of our products from a 60-mile radius. We drove about 250 miles a week to gather products, and sometimes we even picked our own vegetables from the farms. At that time, there were no distribution companies offering this service. Now, even large companies like Sysco are distributing local goods,” said owner, Gena Burghoff.
COVID and the BIZ
Changes that swept the restaurant industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic added new challenges and opportunities. Dine-in options have been exclusively modified to takeout and delivery.
“COVID has hit restaurants hard this year. It is important that we all unite going forward. We hope that we can bring smiles to the faces of those who join us, and we hope to be able to expand to other communities to bring a little happiness through food,” said Burghoff.
Providing the creature comforts of a delicious meal at home in place of being at the restaurant was important to the PREROGATIvE team. Accessibility, a delectable menu, and quality was vital.
“We offer an a la carte menu that allows you to eat what you want to eat. You can pick and choose from burgers and fries to great fresh proteins and sides. We also have the Monster Meat special, which is probably one of the best steaks you will ever have,” said Burghoff.
Loving Red Lodge
Burghoff, Lockhart, and Mowatt are smitten with their community, and that sentiment shows through every interaction with their staff and clientele. Perhaps that is the most notable key to their success. And they believe that giving is even more important and find ways to be involved in their community in a multitude of ways. They endeavor to be as “green” as possible with Burghoff as the president of the local recycling center.
In addition, PREROGATIvE’s philosophy is to be one with the community by being a central location for nonprofits to educate the public about what they offer and can accept donations on their behalf.
“Every month, we have a nonprofit that we support. We ask the customers to donate $1 or $5 to their check. Then one night a month we have a “match night” where we match all $1 and $5 donations. We usually raise about $600-$900 a month and the nonprofit does not have to lift a finger. We know how much these groups depend on community support, so we think this is an awesome way to give them a break from fundraising and spread info about their cause. We have helped raise over $50,000 in two and a half years for local and surrounding nonprofits from Billings to Cody,” said Burghoff.
More to Come
Burghoff, Lockhart, and Mowatt hope to expand their current location with an additional lounge area and eventually offer catering. The PREROGATIvE team is branching out to a new endeavor called “PK on the Mountain.” Starting mid-December, PREROGATIvE will offer lunches out of the YURT on the Mountain.
“We will have grab-and-go food that caters to the chairlift. Fun food in a cone, footlong hot dogs, and so much more,” said Burghoff.
Perseverance, ingenuity, and community loyalty will continue to be key ingredients for PREROGATIvE’s future in Red Lodge.
“Our daily goals are to bring good food, culture, and positive vibes to everyone that joins us for a meal and beyond,” said Burghoff.
For business hours or more information call 406-445-3232 or visit prerogativekitchen.com, or the Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!