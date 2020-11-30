Come together at PREROGATIvE Kitchen

COVID and the BIZ

Changes that swept the restaurant industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic added new challenges and opportunities. Dine-in options have been exclusively modified to takeout and delivery.

“COVID has hit restaurants hard this year. It is important that we all unite going forward. We hope that we can bring smiles to the faces of those who join us, and we hope to be able to expand to other communities to bring a little happiness through food,” said Burghoff.

Providing the creature comforts of a delicious meal at home in place of being at the restaurant was important to the PREROGATIvE team. Accessibility, a delectable menu, and quality was vital.

“We offer an a la carte menu that allows you to eat what you want to eat. You can pick and choose from burgers and fries to great fresh proteins and sides. We also have the Monster Meat special, which is probably one of the best steaks you will ever have,” said Burghoff.

Loving Red Lodge