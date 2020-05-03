Crystal Bouchard, BSN, RNC-OB
Billings Clinic
A nurturer at heart, Crystal Bouchard knew at an early age two things: she wanted to be a mom and a nurse. She never wondered what she would do after growing up.
“I feel like I was put on this earth to care for others,” Bouchard said. “I think I’ve always known it was my calling.”
Bouchard didn’t waste any time. She began her nursing career in high school as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Upon graduating, she continued working as a CNA while working towards her licensed practical nurse (LPN) degree. After earning her LPN she worked in internal medicine for some time and decided to start a family.
“At this point in my life, it was time to begin fulfilling my second dream of starting a family,” Bouchard said. “After a few years of having the opportunity to stay home with my three boys, it was time to finish my ultimate goal of becoming a registered nurse (RN).”
Bouchard enjoyed each one of her nursing jobs and missed being a nurse. She jumped back in without missing a beat and went on to make her goal a reality by becoming a registered nurse, followed by earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Montana State University-Billings.
To date, she has been practicing as an RN for nearly three years, all of those at the Family Birth Center at Billings Clinic as a labor and delivery nurse. The Family Birth Center is a labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum (LDRP) model, allowing the mother and family to stay in a single suite throughout the entire birthing process.
“The labor and delivery department is where I’m supposed to be,” Bouchard said. “I hope to work here for the rest of my nursing career.”
A 2019 recipient of The DAISY Award, she said it’s an honor to help bring new life into the world. She enjoys making connections with her patients and knowing she’s made a positive impact on one of the biggest days of their lives.
“Crystal is the kind of person everyone wants to have as their nurse,” said Angela Lile, BSN, RN, CNML, nurse manager at Billings Clinic. “She relates to every patient and family member in a calm and personal way. Crystal knows what you need before you do. She is dearly loved by all who come into contact with her.”
