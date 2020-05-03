× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crystal Bouchard, BSN, RNC-OB

Billings Clinic

A nurturer at heart, Crystal Bouchard knew at an early age two things: she wanted to be a mom and a nurse. She never wondered what she would do after growing up.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to care for others,” Bouchard said. “I think I’ve always known it was my calling.”

Bouchard didn’t waste any time. She began her nursing career in high school as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Upon graduating, she continued working as a CNA while working towards her licensed practical nurse (LPN) degree. After earning her LPN she worked in internal medicine for some time and decided to start a family.

“At this point in my life, it was time to begin fulfilling my second dream of starting a family,” Bouchard said. “After a few years of having the opportunity to stay home with my three boys, it was time to finish my ultimate goal of becoming a registered nurse (RN).”

Bouchard enjoyed each one of her nursing jobs and missed being a nurse. She jumped back in without missing a beat and went on to make her goal a reality by becoming a registered nurse, followed by earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Montana State University-Billings.