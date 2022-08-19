Editor's note: When veterans speak, we should listen and honor their stories

Like a lot of veterans, my father didn’t say much about the war. He fought in Korea while still a teenager, and when the Army issued him a shaving kit in boot camp he didn’t yet need one.

He was promised by the recruiter that if he signed up with his buddies from the neighborhood, they would be kept together for the duration of their service. It was a promise the Army kept.

Growing up, I would sometimes see my father with one of those buddies. They remained friends until they were old men, and they never talked about the war either.

My father had a divot in his shin about the size of a thumb, from an old wound. When I was age 10 or so, I asked him what had happened and he said, “I got shot in the war.” It was the first time I’d heard him mention the war. When I asked him if he’d ever shot back, he very gently said, “No,” in a way I understood to mean, no, I don’t want to talk about it. His letters home from Korea were cheery and bright. He didn’t want to worry his mother.

I have long admired his stoicism and valor. And, I long ago learned his experience, and the way he carried his hard memories, wasn’t unique. Veterans are like that. I have a son who is serving on an Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, currently deployed to a squalid, dangerous West African nation still littered with land mines and bordered on all sides by warring enemies. He doesn’t talk about his military experiences, either. He doesn’t want to worry his mother.

Whenever I see someone who has served, I think of my quiet father, and my quiet son, and my uncle, a pilot who was shot down in Vietnam and never found.

So, when I hear other veterans tell stories, I listen. We should all listen, and honor them and their experiences. And, that’s the one single reason why for several years now The Billings Gazette has published a special section devoted entirely to veterans and their “Stories of Honor.”

Among the veterans we hear from this year is Cliff Thompson, who’s now 102 years old, a World War II Navy veteran born in Culbertson who trained young pilots, some who didn’t return.

Pilot Charles Hucke talks about being wounded in flight, bailing out, and being captured by Germans who locked in an internment camp.

And, we hear from David Scott Crocket who met an elderly stranger, a fellow Army veteran who didn’t have long to live and wanted to be buried in uniform, something he no longer had. Crocket helped him assemble a uniform from pieces he found on the internet. Except for one piece he couldn’t find, the blue, braided cord that marks a successful infantryman. In the end, the old man was buried wearing Crocket’s own infantry cord.

Crocket’s reason for giving his prized cord to a dying stranger?

“It’s a brotherhood,” he said.