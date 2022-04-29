Erin R. Tate HOUSE DISTRICT 50 Democrat

Erin R. Tate - D

Age: 41

Occupation: Therapist

Family: Shares a home with partner and two cats

Education: Master's degree in social work from Simmons College in Boston, Master's degree in English from Kansas State University. Received undergraduate degree in English at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas.

Past employment: Spent the past year in private practice as the owner and operator of her own small business. Before that, was a social worker for Billings Public Schools for three years. Before that she was a clinician for a nonprofit day school in Massachusetts.

Past political experience: Volunteered for past candidates, this is her first race.

Endorsements: MFPE

Online campaign info: www.erinformontana.com

Address: P.O. Box 22061 Billings, M2 59104

Phone: 781-296-6830

1. Legislators belong to the people and should communicate with their constituents regularly. Lobbyists don’t necessarily represent the interests of every-day Montanans, so making efforts to actively communicate with the people who elected them is extremely important.

2. My district has seen a rise in crime, a rise in mental health concerns, and consistent rises in property taxes. Since mental health is my area of focus, I would like to work with the community and the legislature to build programs that serve the mental health needs of every citizen. We can do this by working with the Legislature to increase funding for our public agencies as well as invest in heavy recruitment of qualified mental health professionals.

3. Our real estate values continue to push upward due to out-of-state corporations buying up our properties. I would be in favor of taxing these corporations. CI-121 would be a terrible option for us to enact as it would cripple citizens' abilities to purchase new homes and push long-term home owners out. I am not in favor of this initiative.

4. We need to reinvest in our students, our schools, and our educators. My approach would be to re-examine the funding structure of how each district receives money. I would also ask that cities work to replace pipes going into public education facilities. I am a strong believer that by working together we can meet the needs of our students, our educators, and our community as a whole.

5. Our government agencies work hard every day to meet the needs of residents. I believe that the mental health system is currently overtaxed and under manned/under funded; however, an injection of cash won’t fix this problem. Destigmatizing mental health, creating programs in our public agencies that serve individuals wrongly incarcerated, building community mental health access points are a start. This does require funding. It also requires qualified providers and an investment from the community at large.

