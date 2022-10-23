First Responders: ANNALISA JONES

Eric Young Follow Eric Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another day on the job is anything but another day in the office for a police officer and Billings patrol officer Annalisa Jones. And, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

From simply enforcing the law, to local citizens, to following up on crime scene investigations, to performing emergency CPR on a choking child, police officers have to be ready for anything.

Starting off with the National Park Service as a park ranger, her career has led her to stops in law enforcement in Massachusetts, Alaska, California, Wyoming and finally Billings where she found the perfect balance of high-pressure work in a small-town environment when compared to her hometown San Diego, California.

“It’s a great department, great community,” she said. “I’m obviously from a way bigger city, so Billings is a small town to me. I like that it has all the big city amenities and a hometown feel.”

What drew you to this job?

That urge and that calling for service, calling to help people, is really what drew me from park ranger to law enforcement now because it’s ultimately the same thing. You’re still helping people with whatever they need.

When did you know you made the right decision?

I was sold on the law enforcement aspect of the park ranger position from the get-go. In the park service you’re wearing multiple hats. I was an EMT, I did wildfire, I was boat certified, an EMS Coordinator for the park at one point, so you’re really just getting pulled in every direction while still having to do law enforcement. So, even though all that training and those skills come in handy (as a police officer), when it came to working the Bighorn Canyon area, that drew to more of the law enforcement side and I definitely knew at that point.

What do you like most about it?

It’s different every day. The jobs I held in the past in high school and college, you kind of knew what you were doing every day and every week. So another thing that drew me towards law enforcement is that it’s different. You’re not in an office, you’re mobile so you can go anywhere based on where the radio is telling you where to go. The freedom of that is what keeps me coming every day.

What don’t you like about it?

Sometimes the hours. There’s not a bad shift, but there are hours that I don’t like. Sometimes I think with our schedule, it can get a little tiring working long hours but that’s just part of the job. It’s a tough job and not everyone can do it. We’re seeing things that people would probably never see in their lifetime or maybe experience once. So, I make sure that I get enough sleep, stay hydrated, work out, take care of myself so that when I show up every day, I’m able to be the best I can be because I might need to help someone else out who’s not having a good day.

What stands out to you during your time as a patrol officer in Billings?

I got a life-saving award (for performing successful CPR on a choking 2-year-old toddler) which is special because it’s a big honor, but also that’s a bond I formed with the kid’s mom that I’ll never forget. I’ve been to more heart-breaking incidents than the one I went to on that day and usually when we go, they’re not successful CPRs. So, to have something that could have had such a devastating end turn into something positive, I’ll never forget that.

What’s something the public may not understand about your job?

I think sometimes people think that things can automatically get fixed or get solved and that’s because of TV, social media and movies and all that. I understand where they’re coming from, but things take time, especially when you don’t have all the information right in front of you. I’m pretty upfront with people with my investigations and pretty transparent. So with that, I think people appreciate when I tell them it might take a couple of days, I’m not ignoring them, but I have to do my legwork. So I think when we explain it to them up front, then they don’t have this expectation.

What can the public do to make your work easier or safer?

Be a good witness. If you have a phone, most phones can record and take photos. Obviously, don’t put yourself at risk, but getting information and relaying that to us can always help us out. And the public does a great job at supporting us, so keep doing that.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I work out, I like to sauna, go trail-running. In the summertime, I like camping, fly-fishing and hiking, anything outdoors. That’s what drew me to Montana, the outdoor lifestyle. That just fits right in with what I like to do on my days off. Other than that, I read and draw and do some art work. I definitely take advantage of my time off so I’m well-rested and can come back to work and do it all over again.