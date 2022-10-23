First Responders: BECKY BIGGINS

First responders have to start their careers somewhere. For firefighter-turned-fire investigator Becky Biggins, interest began in grade school with a visit from fire crew members. The deputy fire marshal with the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau has since become an educator herself, with public outreach and education as one of several roles she fills while on shift.

What first attracted you to your job?

As a child, we had a really great public education program in the city I grew up in. I was extremely scared of structure fires as a young girl and the firefighters visiting my school helped ease my fears. That is what initially sparked my interest.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

It was very apparent to me right at the onset of my career that this was unlike any job I had ever had before. I felt that I would be able to make a positive impact in this role and that I would never be bored.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

I love feeling that I’m able to affect positive change in my community. In my current role in the prevention bureau I get to work with the citizens of Billings as the DFM over public education. I think it’s an often underrated part of the job that I both enjoy and feel is very important to our mission in the fire service.

What don’t you like?

Lack of sleep. Particularly when working as a firefighter on an engine. It can be hard sometimes to try and catch up on missed sleep after a long shift.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

Many people don’t know what the Fire Prevention Bureau does. At the Billings Fire Department, our office consists of a fire marshal, an assistant fire marshal and four deputy fire marshals. We are responsible for fire investigations, building inspections, fire code enforcement, preplanning for fire emergencies, public education and community risk reduction.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

They can do what they can to keep their spaces safe: have working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers, keep spaces tidy and clear of extra combustibles that can be a fire hazard and use fire and heat sources responsibly.

What do you like to do during your time off?

Be outside with my family on bicycles or exploring the mountains.