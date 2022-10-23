First Responders: CARL MIDGLEY

Volunteer firefighter Carl Midgley walked through the door of the Billings Gazette earlier this summer freshly showered and a little out of breath.

A few hours earlier, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran had been called out to a car wreck that had started a grass fire. He was acting incident commander for the Warden Volunteer Fire Department and his job was to get the fire under control while looking for the survivors from the wreck.

"Once we arrived on scene we were informed by dispatch that the occupants of the vehicle were at-large and considered armed," he said.

A pair of criminals running from police had wrecked their car outside of town, which started the grass fire, and then led authorities through the burning field as they tried to hide.

One of the Midgley's firefighters spotted the first of the two fugitives, hiding in some brush directly in the path of the fire. Midgley ran over, pulled the man out of the way of the blaze, and he and his colleague dragged the man to a waiting ambulance.

Emergency responders then found the other man hiding in tall grass on the bank of an irrigation canal.

Midgley's crew got the fire under control and Midgley realized he had just enough time to get back to the station, shower and head to Billings for his appointment with the Billings Gazette for the paper's First Responders special section.

While waiting at the Gazette, the story hit Facebook "and there I was, in the picture the Gazette posted while standing in the Gazette (newsroom)," he said. "It was a very interesting and memorable day to say the least."

What first attracted you to your job?

When I first moved to the area I had decided to have family and friends over for a BBQ and a bonfire one evening. Well, I ended up putting a little too much fuel on the pile of brush and I made a heck of a fire real fast. A neighbor who had seen the “fireball” came racing down the road to find we were just having a bonfire. He introduced himself and said he was on the volunteer fire department and was going to cancel the incoming trucks. This intrigued me since I had felt something missing in my life ever since I had finished my time in the Marine Corps. We struck up a conversation and he talked me into attending a meeting at the fire hall. I was hooked. I instantly realized what I had been missing, comradery and the service to my community.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

Immediately. I began to feel the pride of service from day one. I was a senior in high school when 9/11 happened, so I helplessly watched on TV the events of that day. I enlisted that very month and now I serve in a profession that lost so many that day that I will never forget.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

The times when we help someone, rescue someone, save a life. The look on a person’s face when you give them hope in a seemingly hopeless situation.

What don’t you like?

The times we can’t be the hero. The worst part of it is having to tell someone we did everything we could do but their loved one is gone. The times when we hopelessly try saving a home but to no avail.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

We will never turn down help. If you show up and say I’d love to help but I don’t think I can fight fire or do patient care, I can promise you there is more to this job than that.

What do you like to do during your off time?

I have two future service members and firefighters that think the world of their dad and mom, who is also a firefighter. A 5-year-old who is adamant that he’s going into the Navy and then will help dad on fires. A 6-year-old who wears his little firefighter outfit and one of my old Marine caps, who says after he gets out of the Marines he wants to be a pilot who drops the “red water” on fires to help the firefighters. These two make up my world and any free time I have goes to them.