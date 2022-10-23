First Responders: CHRIS MACDONALD

Nicholas Slater Follow Nicholas Slater Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Chris MacDonald is a man on the move. As a tow truck driver he is constantly traveling from one incident to another. And, as a Harley enthusiast he uses two wheels to relax and get away from the stresses that come with working on the roads.

What first attracted you to your job?

My girlfriend at the time, now wife of 18 years, her family owned a towing company.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

I knew I picked the right profession within my first year on the job.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

Serving the public and helping people through an incredibly stressful, scary event in their life.

What don’t you like?

Having to answer questions or provide details or show the family members of someone involved in a fatal accident.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

The amount of time, complication and skills involved in each individual vehicle or situation. It’s not a one-time learn-all job.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

Being more alert of their surroundings. The slow-down move-over law is a huge protective barrier for us that many people aren’t aware of. Don’t stop and stare just please stay focused on the road. Avoid the scene if possible.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I like to spend time with my wife, two sons, and my granddaughter.