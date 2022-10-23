First Responders: DAVE SANDERLIN

Most jobs don’t offer a trial run before committing to a career. But after four years of volunteering with the Yellowstone County Reserve Deputy Program, Dave Sanderlin knew he was passionate about serving the people in his community.

Years later, he has taken on one of the most heart-wrenching and important jobs in the field. Since 2018 Sanderlin has worked as a deputy coroner. It’s his job to inform families that their loved one has died.

Sanderlin then helps them through the initial shock while, often times, they’re experiencing great loss, shock and anger.

“It’s an opportunity to humanize the badge,” Sanderlin said. “Those memories never go away. They stick with you.”

What first attracted you to your job?

I was approached by a couple of friends that worked for the Sheriff's Office about the Reserve Deputy Program saying I should apply. I was accepted and found out I really liked the type of work.

In the Reserve Deputy Program you’re sworn law enforcement and you work events and you work with full-time deputies.

The deputies showed good examples of how to interact with the public and how to be compassionate.

I remained a reserve deputy for about four years before being hired fulltime.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

When I was a reserve officer, a retired lieutenant with the sheriff’s office actually tried to discourage me from going full-time. He’s passed away now, but he gave me a hand-written letter with words of advice.

Things like “keep family first” and “keep work and family separate” were in there. He had given me a framework of how to do my career. It’s still locked in my safe.

The brotherhood, the whole support system with the people that you work with that’s a big reason why I went into this career. I don’t think there’s many professions like that.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

I like the interaction with the public. I'm able to meet and speak to hundreds of people every year. The majority of time when I make contact with people they are having difficult time or having a major life event.

I am able to show caring and understanding and try to calm "the storm."

What don’t you like?

A difficult thing about law enforcement is constantly being critiqued from the public, the media and commanders. It’s easy to look back after the fact and criticize and question everything. But sometimes we have to make decisions based on the information we had at the time.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

I don't think most people understand the amount of time spent with report writing and documentation. Every interaction that is made requires a report.

Every day is a different day. I have lots of interactions with people.

What can members of the public do to make your job easier or less stressful?

All the “thank-yous,” “stay safe” and words of appreciation from the public really mean a lot.

What do you like to do during your time off?

My time away from work is spent with my family, enjoying outdoor activities and traveling.