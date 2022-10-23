First Responders: KATY PURCELL

As a first responder, Katy Purcell consistently faces dangers alongside her fellow members of the Red Lodge Fire Department. Risking life and limb she and her firefighting family charge into raging infernos with bravery and the confidence that comes from years of training.

However, as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary she must face her greatest adversary, fourth-graders. From conflagrations to classrooms, Purcell puts the future and safety of her community first.

What first attracted you to your job?

I was interested in becoming a volunteer first-responder in sixth grade. A wildfire came through our area, and we were evacuated from our home. Seeing the response from fire services around the state and U.S. come and help our small community was amazing. When I graduated from college and settled into Red Lodge, I knew it was my chance to give back and support my new community and surrounding areas.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

The comradery that comes with being a first responder is remarkable. Our department is a giant family, and they are the reason I knew it was the right decision to join Red Lodge Fire.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

I enjoy the constant challenge that being a first-responder provides. It forces you to think outside the box and get out of your comfort zone. It has helped me grow as a person and as a responder.

What don’t you like?

The late-night calls. I love to sleep, and it is difficult for me sometimes to wake up for late-night calls.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

People may not understand the training that comes with our job. Even as a volunteer, we train for hours on end to be successful with the skills we provide to the public. I spend a minimum of eight hours a week training for fire and EMS outside of my regular job.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

People are naturally curious about what is happening when first responders show up near their homes or in a public area. That curiosity often makes it difficult for the public to remember that our job as first responders is to keep our patients, our scene, and even the public safe. Something the public can do to help us ensure that we can do the best job we can do is to listen to what we are saying and to follow the precautions that we set up. It may be inconvenient, but we are doing that to keep everyone safe.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I am a full-time teacher, so being a first responder is what I do during my time off. When I am not teaching or working at Red Lodge Fire, I enjoy hiking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with my family.