First Responders: KERIANN BURKE

Keriann Burke wants the world to know how much she loves her job. The EMT found her calling in college and it was love at first textbook glance. Since her first lecture, she has shown care through being a first responder.

What first attracted you to your job?

I saw a flyer on a wall about an EMT class when I was in college in Bozeman. Becoming an EMT sounded fun so I took the class! Then I fell in love with prehospital EMS and went to paramedic school.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

When I LOVE going to work. It really makes a difference when you don’t dread work and actually look forward to it. Also when I was on maternity leave, after a while I would see an ambulance and it would make me miss it! I love that we never know what the day will bring.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

I love being out in the city for 12 hours and not stuck under a hospital roof. I love most the people I work with and some partners can make the shift very fun. Also helping people who truly need us during an emergency and trying to make them feel somewhat better.

What don’t you like?

Vomit!!

What is something people may not understand about your job?

Many calls we go on people might do not classify as a true emergency, but usually to the people calling it is an emergency to them. As a paramedic we are the highest level of pre hospital provider.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

Pull to the right when we have our lights and sirens on. Also rubber necking scenes can be very dangerous for everyone.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I spend all my time off with my two little boys and husband! We do a variety of fun things from the children’s museum, road trips, trampoline park, regular parks, etc.