First Responders: LANCE WEBER

There is no shortage of duties for a police officer, especially in the state’s largest city. Billings Police Officer Lance Weber knows this all too well. Leaving the routine of the construction industry for the action of law enforcement, Weber has experienced all the highs and lows that come with being a police officer.

What first attracted you to your job?

I felt as though I needed to be doing something more than the construction industry. This job seemed to be the best fit to push myself.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

The first time I went to a high-priority call and someone genuinely needed help and did not know what to do. Upon completion of the call, it was apparent it was where I needed to be.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

No day is the same. There is always something going on in this city, and each day can change. It also gives me the ability to truly help people.

What don’t you like?

It comes with the job, but I would say the amount of people who have an opinion on how to do something when they have not done it themselves, or the dislike for the profession. However in Billings, for every person who appears to dislike police, there is another who genuinely appreciates the police.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

The extreme highs and lows of stress from day to day.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

Try to understand that when we ask you to do something, it is for a particular reason. The sooner a person listens, the sooner the explanation for what is being done can be explained.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I like to work out, and spend time with friends. I also enjoy spending time with family and the outdoors.