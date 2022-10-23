First Responders: LEVI MUHS

Nicholas Slater Follow Nicholas Slater Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Firefighter Levi Muhs looks at every shift with the excitement that he experienced when he first stepped into his fireproof boots. Donning his “bunkers” (firefighter protective clothing) breathes adrenaline into every call he is a part of.

What first attracted you to your job?

The adrenaline and excitement of the job first attracted me.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

I don’t believe there to be a specific moment when I knew. Every shift has the potential to make you realize you picked the right job.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

The camaraderie with the fellow firefighters and the ability to help others on a daily basis.

What don’t you like?

Calls involving children or self-harm.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

The schedule.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

Move over, slow down, and please refrain from taking pictures of scenes.

What do you like to do during your time off?

Fishing, hunting, building, and side by siding.