First Responders: PATTI MEDICINEHORSE

With over 31 years of experience, Patti Medicinehorse is the longest-serving paramedic on the Bighorn County Ambulance Service. She has seen her operation achieve the highest level of care possible, yet she is always looking towards the future and ways to increase the level of care that she and her ambulance crew give.

“Become first responders,” she says.

What first attracted you to your job?

My sister-in-law was a law enforcement specialist with BIA law enforcement in Crow Agency. She wanted to take an EMT class that was being taught in our community. She asked me to take it with her and I said yes. After completing the class I was hired by Big Horn County Ambulance and have been there ever since.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

Right away I found I really liked helping people no matter the situation they found themselves in and I never questioned my decision even after all these years.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

No matter the situation or the people, if they are from our area or visitors, I feel fortunate to have been trained by awesome providers who helped me become a good provider so I could help people in need. I learned years ago the words I live by which were taught to me by my husband.. He told me that we do the things we do so the people may live. He dedicated himself to these words as do I by following his example. I feel good about being able to help people.

What don't you like?

Lack of staff and ambulances needed to meet all the needs of our county 24/7 in a timely fashion. We, like many first responders in Montana, have a large response area. In a perfect world we'd have an ambulance in every community and shorter response times because of this.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

We are a large county and we do our best to get to people as quickly and safely as possible as well as getting patients out of Emergency Departments to a higher level of care. People want us to be there immediately and that is not always possible.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

Take CPR and get AEDs placed in their communities and help members of their communities while waiting for an ambulance.

What do you like to do during your time off?

I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren and being involved in cultural ceremonies/events in our communities. Occasionally I travel to visit family or friends.