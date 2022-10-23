Honoring Billings' First Responders

When we think about members of law enforcement, fire departments and the military, we understand that it’s dangerous work. We know that sometimes those people don’t make it home and we honor their service and sacrifice.

Add to that group other first responders like paramedics, ambulance crews and tow truck drivers. Two years ago in late October, two tow truck drivers who left their homes during a blinding blizzard were killed while they were working to clear a wrecked car from the interstate near Columbus.

The wife of one of those drivers is still aching with loss, but says her husband died “keeping other people safe.”

When you talk to first responders, it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make. Several of the first responders featured here this year said they can’t imagine any other line of work. And that sacrifice comes even though many of us don’t always get to see how much good they do in the world.

One of the first responders you’ll meet in this year’s section is Carl Midgley and ex-Marine who scratched his itch to serve by joining the volunteer fire department in Warden. On the day he was to have his photo taken at the Billings Gazette for this special section, he barely made it on time. He had been at a car crash that had started a grass fire, and that fire was blazing toward an injured man who had been thrown from the crash. Midgley risked his own safety to drag the man to a safe place.

Like most first responders, Midgley just shrugs when reminded of his heroism.

“It was a very interesting day,” he says modestly of the crash rescue.

Something else we don’t often think about first responders is that like Midgley, many are volunteers and hold down other jobs. In Red Lodge, Katy Purcell has trained and served for hundreds of hours with the fire department. She dashes out at all hours when called. Sometimes there isn’t much sleep before she heads out to her day job -- teaching rambunctious fourth-graders.

So, here’s to first responders and their work in keeping us safe, and sometimes changing history. Thanks for your service.