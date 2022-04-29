Frank J. Smith HOUSE DISTRICT 31 Democrat

Frank J. Smith - D

Age: 82

Occupation: Driver for veterans from the Fort Peck Reservation

Family: Four children and eight grandchildren

Education: Graduated high school in Poplar, completed two years in the Air Force, and completed C.D.L. training F.P.C.C.

Past employment: Drove for USPS and owned own business with 27 employees for 19 years. Drove for a year in the oil field.

Past political experience: Five years on the Fort Peck Tribal Council, 10 years in the Montana House of Representatives, and eight years in Montana State Senate.

Address: 1402 Highway 2 East, P.O. Box 729, Poplar, MT 59255

Phone: 406-942-0615

1. I have made it a point to attend most tribal board meetings and some other meetings that are called for community input and also school meetings.

2. The main problem that has been discussed has been our water problems, health and labor. The water problem has been corrected by the new water, Dry Prairie Rural Water. Our labor problems are being worked on through our tribal and state training programs.

3. We tried reducing the taxes, but the price of the land keeps going up and that's hurting the taxes that have been reduced. I have given a lot of thought to what we can do. I hate to say it, but the only thing I know to do is restrict the amount of land that can be sold out of state. Because the problem is they can sell a million-dollar home in California and buy two of them up here. It's a touchy subject. The value of land is going up faster. How can we compete against something like that?

4. We've got to get a grant program out there for the schools and have them put directly in for a grant, or a different program like that. When we appropriate money for repairing schools, the next thing we know is it’s going to raised wages or something like that and not repairs. We've got so many schools that are in bad shape. We've got people on school boards that are not accustomed to some of the problems. The only thing we can do it about lead in schools is get a grant program where the money goes directly to that.

5. It’s like the officials you read about in the paper about every month or so. A government official gets caught in some scam or something. How do we bring that up? You know, that's pretty hard to do. It took us 160 years to get where we are now. And now, it will take another 160 years to change things around. What are we going to do about our government? It starts with who we elect. We always vote for our friends and relatives, not who is qualified. We got to know who is qualified.

