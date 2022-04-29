Geraldine Custer SENATE DISTRICT 20 Republican

Geraldine Custer - R

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired clerk and recorder of Rosebud County

Family: Two daughters and twin grandsons

Education: MSUB, formerly Eastern Montana College, no degree

Past employment: Rosebud County clerk and recorder from 1979-2014

Past political experience: Vice chair Rosebud County Republican central committee, Rosebud County study commissioner, nine terms as Rosebud County clerk and recorder, four terms as state representative for House District 39.

Endorsements: Montana Stockgrowers, Montana Federation of Public Employees and AFL-CIO

Online campaign info: geraldinecuster.com

Address: P.O. box 1075, Forsyth, MT 59327

Phone: 406-351-1235

1. I will continue to openly communicate with my constituents if elected to the Senate. I welcome dialogue from my constituents by publicly publishing my phone number and email address. I maintain a website and Facebook page allowing me to share information quickly. The most important work legislators do is in committees. Listening to the testimony on bills is critical in making an informed decision. Reaching out to constituents that are experts in the field being discussed is important in making the best decision. Last sessions zoom technology encouraged remote testimony without a drive to the Capitol.

2. Maintaining our good-paying natural resource jobs in oil and gas, mining and power production is extremely important to the economy of Montana. Baseload power is key to keeping electricity stable and costs reasonable for industrial consumers and irrigated farmers in Montana. With unemployment at an all-time low, Main Street businesses, agriculture and healthcare are all competing for a marginal supply of trained workers. Workers are not just concerned with a paycheck but also affordable housing and child care. Reliable fast broadband is critical for businesses to stay competitive. I continue to stand for workers to have good-paying jobs that benefit Montana.

3. In 2015 the residential property reappraisal went from every six years to two years. With the inflow of new residents, the demand for housing is exceeding our housing inventory inflating home prices. CI 121 is not the answer. It is a tax shift to the other l4 classes of property, from capped out urban to rural and burdens a new homeowner unfairly for the same services. The legislature needs to add a circuit breaker for elderly Montana homeowners living in their homes at least seven months a year based on a ratio of property tax to income for a tax reduction.

4. With lead testing being completed by over half the school districts in Montana, lead in school drinking water is problematic. Lead testing can be free for schools if the tests are sent to a qualified Montana lab, along with a plumbing diagram to get a number for each fixture so the lab can correlate the test to the fixture. Schools have additional funding options like using ESSER monies they already received, or OPI has a limited grant program of 1,000 per school on a first come basis, and additional funds are coming for lead mitigation in the Federal Infrastructure bill.

5. Department of Public Health and Human Services is 48 percent of the state budget with 2,852 employees and every service it administers impacts an individual’s personal need. The Montana State Hospital is being cut off from Medicaid and Medicare funding because of infractions. The management plan needs to be revamped and staffing needs to be adequate to prevent accidents and burnout. Trained staff are hard to hire in todays competitive market. Montana may need to offer workers student loan forgiveness, easier reciprocity for licensing, and possibly housing and child care subsidies to attract competent workers to this stressful work environment.

