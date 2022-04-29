Greg Oblander HOUSE DISTRICT 40 Republican

Greg Oblander - R

Age: 65

Occupation: Doctor of chiropractic

Family: Married for 43 years to JoAnna, with six total children, two of whom are adopted, and 20 grandchildren.

Education: Bachelor's in human biology, doctorate in chiropractic from Logan College in Chesterfield, Missouri

Past employment: Montana Power Gas Utility for 17 years

Past political experience: Involved in legislative issues with MT Power, Montana Association of Petroleum Landmen and Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association (MTVRA)

1. I would make regular posts to my website, Facebook page, and I would email those who opt into my email data base.

2. The highest inflation rate in 40 years is decimating people's budgets and ability to maintain their lifestyle. They are losing ground. The perpetual increasing of property taxes is having a huge impact on all property owners. Business costs increase, home ownership becomes more difficult and our seniors on limited incomes are stretched to the breaking point.

3. Family values and parental rights are under attack in today's culture and learning environment. Parents need to be involved. It is the responsibility of the legislature to deal with difficult issues and problems. Various options need to be explored in depth. There are no simple answers to this difficult question but we need to find a better way to protect the taxpayers.

Would you support the proposed constitutional initiative to cap taxes, although legislative analysts say the bill will harm local governments by reducing revenue? Further analysis is needed.

Is there another way? All options should be evaluated.

4. I do not know enough about this issue to comment in minute detail. I have seen where the Huntley Project School District has had water quality issues and it has been complicated for them to access and find viable solutions. They involved both State and EPA agencies in efforts to solve their problem. I would suspect each school district would need to approach their individual circumstances in a similar manner.

5. The Veterans Administration needs significant reform. We, as a country, have asked our military to sacrifice much for our security, freedom and liberty. Yet, we fail to provide them with the care they need. Health care is abhorrently slow and unsatisfactory.

Why does it take weeks or even months for them to receive the care they need? We also need to reduce the number of suicides.

I plan to work with our state legislature and Montana congressional delegation to find a better way. My years of experience in health care gives me a unique perspective to address these VA concerns.

