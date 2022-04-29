James H. Bergstrom HOUSE DISTRICT 30 Republican

James H. Bergstrom - R

Age: 68

Occupation: Owner/operator of Little Belt Feeds, marketing and delivering NutraLix products in central Montana

Family: Married to wife Sherri for 40 years. A son named Dan and his wife, Jolene, who have two daughters. And a daughter named Amanda who is with her husband named Bryce with three daughters.

Education: Graduated with high honors from The College of Great Falls in 1994. Received a bachelor's degree in business administration, a bachelor's of science accounting, and associate's in computer science.

Past employment: Self-employed rancher/farmer for 15 years, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial for six years, a software sales representative for 10 years, taught for two years at Dawson Community College, taught agricultural education and industrial arts for three years at Judith Gap Public School, taught for nine years at Hobson Public School, and was an FFA advisor for 12 years.

Past political experience: Two terms as a school board member at Judith Gap Public School

Endorsements: Montanans for Limited Government

Online campaign info: bergstrom4hd30.com

Address: P.O. Box 110, Buffalo Canyon Road, Buffalo, MT 59418

Phone: 406-3742334

1. During my years of living in House District 30, I have meet many people from all walks of life. I personally know doctors, farmers, lawyers, ranchers, bankers, pastors, insurance agents, real-estate agents, veterinarians, manufacturers, large business owners, small business owners, school administrators, cooperative managers, water district managers, self-employed people and people who work for wages. These people are who I will turn to for information about legislative issues. I will reach out to them and I will encourage them to reach out to me if they have a concern or interest in legislation before the House.

2. The most serious issue for House District 30 and the entire state is the ongoing drought. The legislature will need to find a way to help drought-affected farmers and ranchers. A tax break for those affected by the drought would be a good option. The Black Butte Copper Mine North of White Sulphur Springs will have a positive economic impact for House District 30. I support the Black Butte Copper Mine project. The Musselshell Judith Rural Water System will be a great benefit for thousands of central Montanans. I support the Musselshell Judith Rural Water Project.

3. I do not support the proposed constitutional initiative to cap taxes. This initiative only caps taxes on the residence that you live in. It does not cap the taxes on land, business property or rental property. The taxes on this other property will increase if the initiative is passed. We need to defeat this initiative and let the legislature come up with a fair and equitable solution. I would suggest a sliding scale system where taxes can only increase a specific percent per year.

4. We need to do comprehensive testing of all schools to determine which schools are effected and the degree of lead contamination in those schools. This is an issue that the state will need to be involved in with planning and funding. The funding for fixing the lead issue should be based on the severity of the lead contamination. The schools with the highest level of contamination should be funded first.

5. The judicial branch of state government needs to be reformed. The state Supreme court needs to have more transparency. They need to be under the same open meeting rules that the legislative and executive branches of state government operate. On April 6th Judge Michael Moses from Billings blocked several bills dealing with voter integrity. These bills were voted on and passed by the legislative branch and signed into law by the executive branch of Montana. The judicial branch of government should not be able to block the other two branches this close to an election.

