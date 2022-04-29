James Reavis HOUSE DISTRICT 50 Democrat

James Reavis - D

Age: 38

Occupation: Public defender for the state of Montana.

Family: Part of a large Montanan family. His mother runs a 200-head cattle ranch outside of Boulder, and his father is an architect who specializes in preserving historic buildings. His sister is finishing law school and his brothers are involved in welding, architecture, healthcare, and metal fabrication across Montana. His girlfriend is a dog groomer in Billings.

Education: Law degree from the University of Montana, a master's in public administration from the Middlebury Institute, and a bachelor's in history from Washington State University.

Past employment: Served in a variety of roles within the Montana Public Defender's Office for the past decade, including advocacy in different courtrooms across the state; teaching legal education courses; and managing/mentoring other attorneys. He has also interned for Senator Max Baucus, worked at a law firm during school, and spent years working at McDonald's.

Past political experience: Elected National Delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Conventional member of the Montana Democratic Party Platform Convention; former state committeeperson for the Lewis and Clark Country Democrats; former candidate for Butte City Judge; current precinct chairperson for the Yellowstone County Democrats.

Endorsements: Former Attorney General Nominee Raph Graybill; Former Congressional Candidate John Heenan; Former Billings Judicial Candidate Juli Pierce; Former State Senator Kendall Van Dyk; Current State Representatives Rob Farris-Olsen, Mary Ann Dunwell, and Danny Tenenbaum; Billings West Teacher Rob Stanton; Attorney Gene Jarussi; Former U.S. Senate Staffer Jim Corson.

Online campaign info: reavisformontana.com

Address: PO box 22301, Billings, MT 59104

Phone: 406-498-2185

1. When legislators stop listening to their constituents, it’s time to change the legislators. The issues and concerns Billings voters tell me about when I meet them going door-to-door will be my agenda for the legislative session. I’ll keep constituents up to date on important bills through my website and social media. If you email or text me, I’ll respond. If you call me, I’ll answer. What you tell me impacts how I will vote. I will listen to the voters and anyone with good ideas, but I will not be enthralled by TV pundits, lobbyists, or party bosses.

2. The three most important issues voters are telling me about are property taxes/housing costs, public safety, and the price of healthcare. Seniors on fixed incomes need protection from property tax hikes.

As a public defender, I see how public safety impacts our Billings community. Crime deterrence is brought about by certainty of punishment, not severity of punishment. Instead of building more prisons, we need to provide more funding and training to help police solve more crimes. Using my background in criminal law, I’ll work on fixes to our probation rules and juvenile laws to promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

3. The Legislature needs to give local governments more creative options to pay for critical services besides property taxes, such as revenue reallocation from hotel, marijuana, and alcohol taxes. We should reduce property taxes for residential, commercial, and industrial properties (Class 4), revisit rates for high-end business equipment (Class 8), and repeal a tax break for stock traders.

I do not support CI-121 because we don’t need to bring California dysfunction to Montana. CI-121 would shift property taxes from residential to commercial properties. This would hurt Billings businesses and increase rents because many apartments are classified as commercial property.

4. This is a solvable problem! The federal bipartisan infrastructure law has allocated billions of dollars for lead pipe replacement. I will sponsor a statewide plan that will use those federal dollars to replace the lead plumbing in every Montana school. School districts will have input on project implementation but guided by a master plan designed to cut red tape and get lead pipes out of our schools as quickly as possible. Lead in our schools’ water is a health hazard for our youth and its removal must be a top priority.

5. I would pick DPHHS and its approach to mental health. Too often local resources cannot treat a person with a mental health crisis, so they go to Warm Springs instead. Unfortunately, inadequate funding and mismanagement recently caused the federal government to pull funding from Montana State Hospital, putting lives at risk.

I’ll use my experience representing patients to rewrite our commitment laws to provide for effective local treatment. I support establishing multiple community mental health hospitals around Montana so patients can remain closer to their homes and support systems. A rebuilt state hospital would serve as a last resort.

