Kaci Wallette HOUSE DISTRICT 31 Democrat

Kaci Wallette - D

Age: 41

Occupation: Registered nurse

Family: 19 year old son, Tade, and 13 year old daughter, Kashlyn

Education: ASN from Montana State University-Northern

Past employment: Ft. Peck tribal councilwoman from 2017-2021

Past political experience: Roosevelt County Democratic party chairwoman in 2004. Ft. Peck tribal councilwoman from 2017-2021.

Endorsements: Rep Johnathon Windyboy, Margarett Campbell (Former House District 31 Rep), State Senator Mike Fox, House Minority Whip Tyson Running Wolf, Rep Marvin Weatherwax, Rep Sharon Stewart Peregoy, Senator Susan Webber, Rep Rennalea Whiteman-Pena.

Online campaign info:

Address: 524 Dawson Street, Wolf Point, MT 59201

Phone: 406-970-5832

1. If elected, I would make myself available to my constituents via social media updates, meeting regularly with city council, tribal councils, school districts, etc. Social media makes it so much easier to keep everyone up to date on what is going on with a touch of a button. I still like meeting face to face as it gives people a sense of security when you see those that speak up for their communities out in the community.

2. I think the three most important issues in my district are the dwindling local economy, law & justice and education. I would like to tackle education. The more consistent an early education begins the more successful a person has at graduating high school. I think that trades should also be taught in high school, as not all children are cut out for college. The more educated a person is the less likely they will be out committing crimes which are sadly hurting my district and driving people away from investing in real estate and small businesses.

3. With the increasing inflation that everyone is now facing these days, I would support capping homeowners taxes for a moratorium period until we can come together and find a solution where all parties are walking away with some satisfaction. Rural areas like my district are facing aging infrastructure issues where increased revenue is much needed for projects that have been placed on the back burner for far too long due to lack of funding.

4. I would support state funding for all schools with a lead drinking problem in their school systems. Schools should be a safe place for learning without any worries about their basic needs getting met. Our education administrators and teachers have enough on their plates educating our youth, providing safe drinking water shouldn't be another burden for them to bear.

5. I think the State Agency of the Office of Public Instruction needs the most reform, I think our education system has been lacking for many years, evidenced by lagging test scores and lower graduation rates. We need to support those on the ground who are with our children everyday, from kindergarten through our state university systems. We can implement trades at a younger age for those children who might not have college as a next avenue to pursue after college. Teaching our youth basic life skills so they can leave high school and become a contributing, functioning young adult to help our local and state economy flourish. Teacher recruitment and retention along with better pay is much needed in the state. Infrastructure is also needed in many public school systems as seen by the unsafe lead drinking water levels in over half of our schools in the state.There is so much more we can do for our youth so they can get the education they all deserve.

