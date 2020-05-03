Katie Wilson, BSN, RN
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
Katie Wilson has only been a nurse for a little over a year, but she’s already making a name for herself. Last year she was the recipient of The DAISY Award, a recognition program honoring nurses for the super-human work they do for patients and families every day.
“I was shocked to receive The DAISY Award last year,” Wilson said. “And now, to receive a nomination as one of the top 10 nurses in honor of National Nurses Week is very humbling. I work with so many amazing nurses and I realize there are many great nurses in the Billings area. It put a smile on my face to know my nursing care impacted or changed the course of someone’s day.”
Wilson began caring for others in high school as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) from the spurring of a friend. It was there in the assisted living home where she realized she enjoyed taking care of patients and being a part of their day. She continued working as a CNA while attending the nursing program at Montana Tech.
“When I was a CNA, my sister was going into nursing as well,” Wilson said. “She persuaded me a little bit. I began looking at nursing as a career and researched the various opportunities of a nurse ─ I was intrigued.”
Wilson chose the medical oncology floor to begin her career. It’s a mixed floor of medical and oncology needs exposing her to learn a broad array of skills and knowledge. “I thought it was a great opportunity to learn more about how those patients present medically and how to take care of their needs as they go through chemotherapy treatments.”
In her short time as a nurse, Wilson notes her coworkers and the patients as the best part of her job. She makes it through the good and bad days with the support and laughter of coworkers throughout her shift.
“I also love watching my patients as they slowly progress to where they can be discharged from the hospital,” Wilson said. “It’s rewarding to see them leave in a better condition from when they first arrived.”
Wilson acknowledges she doesn’t know everything as a new nurse. However, she’s determined to maintain a positive attitude while being open-minded in each situation she encounters.
“As a new nurse, you don’t have to know everything,” Wilson said. “You just have to know where to find the information or the resource so you can educate yourself about it.”
