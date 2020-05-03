× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Katie Wilson, BSN, RN

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

Katie Wilson has only been a nurse for a little over a year, but she’s already making a name for herself. Last year she was the recipient of The DAISY Award, a recognition program honoring nurses for the super-human work they do for patients and families every day.

“I was shocked to receive The DAISY Award last year,” Wilson said. “And now, to receive a nomination as one of the top 10 nurses in honor of National Nurses Week is very humbling. I work with so many amazing nurses and I realize there are many great nurses in the Billings area. It put a smile on my face to know my nursing care impacted or changed the course of someone’s day.”

Wilson began caring for others in high school as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) from the spurring of a friend. It was there in the assisted living home where she realized she enjoyed taking care of patients and being a part of their day. She continued working as a CNA while attending the nursing program at Montana Tech.

“When I was a CNA, my sister was going into nursing as well,” Wilson said. “She persuaded me a little bit. I began looking at nursing as a career and researched the various opportunities of a nurse ─ I was intrigued.”