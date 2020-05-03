Kaycee Parks, BSN, RN, CPN
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
Kaycee Parks has a deep passion for kids and wants more than anything to make their day a little bit easier. She is determined to create a sense of normalcy for her patients since more often than not, they are experiencing one of their worst days.
“I love kids,” Parks said. “They have a soft spot in my heart. There’s nothing better than when I’m able to sit down with my patients and have a special time with them such as paint their fingernails or take them outside in the sunshine. Being in the hospital for a young person can be scary and overwhelming. When I connect with my patients and see them smile ─ it becomes my ‘why’ for nursing.”
“Kaycee takes the time to learn about her patients,” said Amber Pisk, BAN, RN-BC, CPN, pediatric nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare. “She asks about their families, pets, favorite comfort items, TV shows and teachers, etc., and keeps these in mind as she cares for each patient.”
Parks was fortunate enough to graduate from college and immediately start working as a registered nurse at St. Vincent. However, she said her nursing career technically began early on.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always known I wanted to be a nurse,” Parks said. “I was the little girl who would carry around her baby dolls. If I would drop them on the floor or accidentally knock their heads against the counter, I would start crying because I was so worried they were hurt, and I needed to fix them.”
Fast forward to today, and that same care and compassion have continued throughout her career. Parks thrives on being a difference-maker. She considers it an honor when a family comes back to visit the pediatric unit months or years later and tells her what an impact she had on their life.
“The opportunity to be a small part of a child’s journey is a great feeling,” Parks said. “Whether it’s celebrating with the families when their child comes off the ventilator or when a teenager takes their first step after a traumatic brain injury ─ they are all genuine opportunities to make a positive impact on someone’s life.
“Kaycee has a way about her that exudes comfort,” Pisk said. “She listens intently, anticipates needs and develops trusting relationships within minutes of meeting someone. Kaycee cares about every child she meets, not only as a patient but as a unique personality who deserves the best-individualized care.”
