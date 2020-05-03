× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kaycee Parks, BSN, RN, CPN

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

Kaycee Parks has a deep passion for kids and wants more than anything to make their day a little bit easier. She is determined to create a sense of normalcy for her patients since more often than not, they are experiencing one of their worst days.

“I love kids,” Parks said. “They have a soft spot in my heart. There’s nothing better than when I’m able to sit down with my patients and have a special time with them such as paint their fingernails or take them outside in the sunshine. Being in the hospital for a young person can be scary and overwhelming. When I connect with my patients and see them smile ─ it becomes my ‘why’ for nursing.”

“Kaycee takes the time to learn about her patients,” said Amber Pisk, BAN, RN-BC, CPN, pediatric nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare. “She asks about their families, pets, favorite comfort items, TV shows and teachers, etc., and keeps these in mind as she cares for each patient.”

Parks was fortunate enough to graduate from college and immediately start working as a registered nurse at St. Vincent. However, she said her nursing career technically began early on.