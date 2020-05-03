Kayla Vowell, BSN, RN
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
Last year, Kayla Vowell graduated from nursing school, received her license and started her first job as a registered nurse at St. Vincent. It was a different path from where she began. With her experience as a massage therapist, Vowell entered college pursuing a business degree with the hopes of one day owning a spa.
“I had a friend who was deciding between two career paths and nursing was one of them,” Vowell said. “I can remember trying to convince her on why she should pick nursing. As I listened to myself, it dawned on me I should follow my advice.”
Months following submitting her nursing application, she wasn’t sure which area she may enjoy working in. However, when she fractured her ankle and became a patient on the orthopedic floor where she works today, she said it propelled her to focus on orthopedics.
And, focus she did. Last year, Vowell was maybe three months into her new career as a registered nurse when she became the recipient of The DAISY Award, a recognition program honoring nurses.
“Receiving an award like this so early in my career is a true honor,” Vowell said. “From not knowing if this was the right career for me and then receiving The DAISY Award was an affirmation this is where I belong.”
Vowell loves being presented with new challenges. She said with nursing, every day is different. The orthopedic floor at St. Vincent provides care for bone and joint problems including replacements and also treats complex trauma injuries.
“We have patients who are on one side of the floor for elective surgeries like hips and knees,” Vowell said. “Those patients want to be there. The other side of our floor is for orthopedic traumas such as a motor vehicle accident. Those patients do not want to be there.”
Vowell enjoys being a difference-maker and looks forward to meeting new patients and families. She also tries anticipating their needs and being present for each patient. After all, she’s been there as an orthopedic patient and can empathize.
“Nursing, in general, is a science and an art,” Vowell said. “For me, having a positive attitude and a cheerful heart is important. Maya Angelou’s quote … about at the end of the day, people won't remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel ─ it’s true.”
