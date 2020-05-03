× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kayla Vowell, BSN, RN

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

Last year, Kayla Vowell graduated from nursing school, received her license and started her first job as a registered nurse at St. Vincent. It was a different path from where she began. With her experience as a massage therapist, Vowell entered college pursuing a business degree with the hopes of one day owning a spa.

“I had a friend who was deciding between two career paths and nursing was one of them,” Vowell said. “I can remember trying to convince her on why she should pick nursing. As I listened to myself, it dawned on me I should follow my advice.”

Months following submitting her nursing application, she wasn’t sure which area she may enjoy working in. However, when she fractured her ankle and became a patient on the orthopedic floor where she works today, she said it propelled her to focus on orthopedics.

And, focus she did. Last year, Vowell was maybe three months into her new career as a registered nurse when she became the recipient of The DAISY Award, a recognition program honoring nurses.