As many as 1,000 runners and walkers fill the streets of Downtown Red Lodge over Labor Day weekend for the annual Fun Run.
The race begins at 9 a.m., Aug. 31, at the corner of 8th street and Broadway. Racers of all ages and ability are invited to participate in the 10K, 5K, and 2 mile courses. Racers are welcome to bring their canine companions, as long as they remain on a leash.
The finish line brings racers to Lion’s Park for a barbecue with burgers, music and family-friendly activities like the rascal relay. Race mascot, Fun Run Moose will be there to congratulate participants. Racers whom place top in their category will receive a prize.
In its 16th year, the Red Lodge Fun Run has raised as much as 2.7 million dollars for local non-profits. The community-wide fundraising event is a way to give back to as many as 50 local charities.
Registration is free until day of event. Children 6 and under are free.
For more information call (406) 446-2820 or go to rlacf.org.