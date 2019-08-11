{{featured_button_text}}
Fun Run Moose

The Fun Run Moose.

As many as 1,000 runners and walkers fill the streets of Downtown Red Lodge over Labor Day weekend for the annual Fun Run.

The race begins at 9 a.m., Aug. 31, at the corner of 8th street and Broadway. Racers of all ages and ability are invited to participate in the 10K, 5K, and 2 mile courses. Racers are welcome to bring their canine companions, as long as they remain on a leash.

The finish line brings racers to Lion’s Park for a barbecue with burgers, music and family-friendly activities like the rascal relay. Race mascot, Fun Run Moose will be there to congratulate participants. Racers whom place top in their category will receive a prize.

In its 16th year, the Red Lodge Fun Run has raised as much as 2.7 million dollars for local non-profits. The community-wide fundraising event is a way to give back to as many as 50 local charities.

Registration is free until day of event. Children 6 and under are free.

For more information call (406) 446-2820 or go to rlacf.org.

