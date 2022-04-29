Lee Deming HOUSE DISTRICT 55 Republican

Lee Deming - R

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired educator

Family: Married to his wife, Sherry, with two children named Ryan and Annie. He has six grandchildren, Shayla, Kennedy, Kian, Finley, Maguire, and Bailey.

Education: Attended Helena High School. Sought higher education at Carroll College and the University of Montana. His highest degree is a master's in educational administration.

Past employment: Educator, construction worker, Sawyer.

Past political experience: None

Endorsements: Dan McGee-Four term State Representative serving two years as Speaker, Two term State Senator serving 2 years as President Pro Tem; Vince Ricci-Four Term State Representative; Ken Miller-Two term State Senator; Krayton Kerns-Four term State Representative.

Online campaign info: leeformontana.com

Address: 522 Fairway View Drive

Phone: 406-671-2508

1. Currently, I am personally going door-to-door to meet with constituents and to ask if they have any questions or concerns. Once elected, I will publish a weekly legislative update in the Laurel Outlook and will encourage people to contact me throughout the session. I will also post a notice on my website, and Facebook page with a request that my constituents use these platforms as well to keep in touch. Lobbyists and witnesses are two pieces of representation that may reflect narrower sectors of interest, I will also take what they say under consideration.

2. I have heard concern over inflation, of course. The economic devastation of the lockdowns has also been on people’s minds. School issues have been a top concern as well. In the near term, Montana can only mitigate the effects of inflation by cutting our constituent’s costs through reducing taxes at every opportunity. Lockdowns can be addressed at the State level by putting the decision to close businesses into the hands of the business owners and their customers. We should never again give one person the power to close businesses or to determine which are “essential” and which are not.

3. Tax reappraisals can be adjusted to reflect the changing market in real estate. Perhaps this would also be a good opportunity to take a closer look at how tax money is spent on all levels in order to find savings where possible. I will take care of the taxpayer while I serve in the Legislature.

4. To the extent that State funding would have to be appropriated through increased local taxation, I would not support that approach. Perhaps the State could provide guidance but otherwise no increased tax funding. Repairs to contaminated drinking water systems could be funded through the Treasure State Endowment Program. Districts would be responsible for solving the problems that would be unique to them. And if Federal money can be used to address problems with drinking water in Flint, Michigan it could certainly be used to address water issues in Montana schools.

5. I would prefer to highlight an agency that I believe is working for Montanans rather than one that isn’t. In my opinion, Montana’s Attorney General is doing everything he can to protect Montana. His fight against the mandates has been heroic. His brief in the Armstrong case-the Roe v. Wade case for Montana-was brilliant in defense of life. The work done by his office and his public statements are reflective of the best tradition of Federalism as outlined in the body of the Constitution and the Tenth Amendment. We should applaud Attorney General Knudson for his work in this regard.

