Mike Willems HOUSE DISTRICT 38 Republican

Mike Willems - R

Age: 48

Occupation: Probation and parole officer for Montana Department of Corrections

Family: One daughter and one grandson

Education: Attended Miles Community College from 1998-2000, Dickinson State University in 2002, Correctional Officer Basic Academy in 2005, Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 2007, and Probation & Parole Officer Basic Academy in 2018.

Past employment: Police officer, drug task force agent, and a correctional officer.

Military: US Marine Corp 1992-1996, North Dakota National Guard 2001

Past political experience: None

Endorsements: MFPE

Online campaign info:

Address: 209 N Sewell, Miles City, MT

Phone: 406-853-5400

1. A Representative’s primary duty is to be the voice of their constituents. While I will speak with anyone that can help solve a problem, my duty is to my constituents. I will respond to, inform, and work with those that are in my area to the greatest extent possible

2. Public safety: Nothing happens without ensuring the safety of our citizens. When law enforcement officers and prosecutors do their jobs, the state legislature need to do theirs as well. Career criminals need to be separated from our good citizens, addicts need treatment and rehabilitation, and offenders placed in our communities need real consequences if they fail to reform. Also, inflation and the economy: Our Montana employers need to be supported. They are begging for workers. A trade school education needs to be encouraged and shown respect. And, I will oppose any effort that drastically infringes on our constitutional rights.

3. Residential valuation and property tax is a major issue statewide. Retired folks on Social Security are especially at risk for losing their homes. The proposed initiative transfers tax burden to new home buyers, to small business, and agriculture. This is not the right answer.

Well-designed legislation that protects homeowners from being taxed out of their homes is the answer, but not by transferring property taxes to others. Property taxes support schools and local government. We need to make sure the government lives within its means as well. As a working man, property tax is very real to me.

4. Drinking water in school must be safe. I have been informed there are state and federal grant and loan programs to help defer the cost of addressing this issue. In fact, there seems to be a large pot of money that could work here. I will look for a plan that protects our students while not breaking the bank.

5. Public safety, our prisons, law enforcement, and parole are real issues. Drugs are everywhere, often coming north form Mexico, and impacting and threatening Montanans. Mental health and suicide are always in the news. My focus is on keeping our communities safe, locking up career criminals and keep them away from our children, reducing youth suicide, and where possible, rehabilitating inmates to become productive members of the workforce. My strong background in law enforcement allows me special insight into what practices are successful and what fail.

