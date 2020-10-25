Bryan Francis

Age: 40
Title: Assistant Chief of Training/EMS coordinator
Department: City of Billings Fire Department
Years as a first responder: 20
Background:
Growing up, I was the kid that my parents had to drag inside. I enjoyed being outside and working with my hands. While in college, one of my friends suggested that I try out for the local fire department reserve program. I have always enjoyed being outdoors, and after the tryouts, I was addicted. That led me to a resident position where I got to live at the fire station while I was attending college. I quickly focused on wrapping-up my college degree and began testing for a full-time firefighting position. Along the way, I discovered that I enjoyed emergency medical response and began working towards becoming a paramedic, which is the highest prehospital level of care. That journey culminated with a job offer from the City of Billings and a chance at my dream career.
What brought you to this career path?
Fate. I was in my junior year of college and had begun to look at master's programs in the field of psychology. While I found the subject interesting, it lacked a physical component that you experience while working for a hands-on job. Little did I know that I was going to take a hard-left turn and enter into one of the more physically demanding jobs in the marketplace.
What is a day in this job?
It depends. I like to tell people that while we may show up to work at the same physical location, the days are always different. Just like everyone, we have good days and bad days while at work. You may arrive and hit the ground running, or it is slow, and you end up cleaning and preparing equipment. Currently, I get the privilege and honor of training new recruits. It is hands down one of my favorite times of the year (although it can be pretty stressful) as I get to share my passion and enthusiasm for the job with the newest hires.
What are some highlights?
I always enjoy hearing about people that we have helped and their path to recovery.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
I don't think one day, in particular, stands out. What does stand out is getting to hear all of the personal stories from coworkers. I currently work a day shift position, which means I get to see more department staff than when I was working shift work. Each morning, when a new shift takes over, the stories start rolling, and I usually end up sitting in my office chuckling.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
I believe first responders carry an enormous burden of guilt. It is human nature to feel conflicted when you show up to help someone, and there is nothing that you can do. You end up being a witness to fate despite your best efforts. The modern term for this is "moral injury." Moral injury as defined by the Disabled American Veterans "is when one feels they have violated their conscience or moral compass when they take part in, witness, or fail to prevent an act that disobeys their own moral values or personal principles." First responders are placed on a pedestal and viewed by many as having superhuman powers. When there is a poor outcome of the situation, it may feel like a failure and thus enters moral injury. In the end, you have the rest of your life to reflect on these moments, which places you in a constant state of internal conflict. This, coupled with a lack of sleep, are problematic issues that the modern first responder is dealing with, and there isn't an easy solution.
Tell me about one of the most challenging days on the job:
Fighting fire may seem like the most challenging and physically demanding part of the job, and in truth, it is one of the easier parts of the job. The fire department has expanded past "just fighting fires," and in reality, deals with society's elements no one wants to see. We frequently find ourselves helping someone off the floor at 3 a.m., which seems like an inconvenience to most people. However, it is a life-altering action to the affected person. Currently, I have been assigned as the infection control officer for the fire department. This job has challenged me both mentally and administratively, which is a far cry from getting to ride in the back seat of the fire truck. During this global pandemic, first responders have been caught between the science of infection control and Americans' cultural values. This dilemma is tearing at the country's moral fiber and adding mental strain to an already busy group of people. This, coupled with the changes that we are experiencing in our personal lives, has made this moment in time the most difficult in my career. With that being said, I wouldn't change anything career-wise (except the global pandemic) as the constant challenge is what keeps me motivated.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following in your footsteps?
Never give up pursuing your dreams. You only get one shot at life, and you owe it to yourself to maximize your effort. To quote Mark Von Appen, one of our fire service role models, "Do your job, treat people right, give all-out effort, have an all-in attitude." This is solid advice that will take you far in any career.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Without the support of my family, mentors, and peers, the journey would be difficult, if not impossible. I truly cherish each day that I go to work as I know at some point, my career will be over, and I will be reflecting on what occurred.
