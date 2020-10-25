Bryan Francis

What is a day in this job?

It depends. I like to tell people that while we may show up to work at the same physical location, the days are always different. Just like everyone, we have good days and bad days while at work. You may arrive and hit the ground running, or it is slow, and you end up cleaning and preparing equipment. Currently, I get the privilege and honor of training new recruits. It is hands down one of my favorite times of the year (although it can be pretty stressful) as I get to share my passion and enthusiasm for the job with the newest hires.

What are some highlights?

I always enjoy hearing about people that we have helped and their path to recovery.

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

I don't think one day, in particular, stands out. What does stand out is getting to hear all of the personal stories from coworkers. I currently work a day shift position, which means I get to see more department staff than when I was working shift work. Each morning, when a new shift takes over, the stories start rolling, and I usually end up sitting in my office chuckling.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?