Charles “Charlie” Buechler

That's a tough one to answer. Being on a small department we can go days without a call. Then it breaks loose, and you could have anything from a gas smell, a house fire, a vehicle crash with extraction, wildland fire, false alarms, going to the school for fire prevention week. Basically, going from a work or relaxed mode and then all out to get there and do what you are trained for to help who ever and whatever out.

What are some highlights?

The years on the department, the new station, being involved in a community supported organization.

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

When we do fire prevention, we talk to kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade, and when we ask questions some of the kids will answer back from what we talked about last year or a couple of years ago. You know then you made a lasting impression and hopefully they take that with them into their older years.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

Trying to have family time as well as answer calls, keeping up with the hours of training that is required to go on calls.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job: