Charles “Charlie” Buechler

Age: 62
Title: Engineer and President of the Firefighters association
Department: Joliet Volunteer Fire Department, Rural District One and Town of Joliet Emergency Medical Service
Years as a first responder: 43 years with the fire department; 41 years with the Joliet Volunteer Ambulance Service
Background:
I was born in Billings, spent time in Wyoming and Texas as a child. Moved back to the Joliet area in 1971, been here since. I started work for the Joliet Public Works while still in high school, this led to working full time after graduation. This is also when I joined the fire department. I was asked by one of the officers if I wanted to sign on, and that is how it all started. A couple of years later, that same person asked if I would drive the ambulance on a call. I took that trip, and shortly after, I was taking my first EMT course.
What brought you to this career path?
Like a lot of people, a childhood dream. Many circumstances led up to it, being asked to join, being around during the day, wanting to help. But I guess it kind of chose me if you can call it that.
What is a day in this job like?
That's a tough one to answer. Being on a small department we can go days without a call. Then it breaks loose, and you could have anything from a gas smell, a house fire, a vehicle crash with extraction, wildland fire, false alarms, going to the school for fire prevention week. Basically, going from a work or relaxed mode and then all out to get there and do what you are trained for to help who ever and whatever out.
What are some highlights?
The years on the department, the new station, being involved in a community supported organization.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
When we do fire prevention, we talk to kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade, and when we ask questions some of the kids will answer back from what we talked about last year or a couple of years ago. You know then you made a lasting impression and hopefully they take that with them into their older years.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
Trying to have family time as well as answer calls, keeping up with the hours of training that is required to go on calls.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
Going to a scene of a car crash and dealing with and seeing dead children.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
Think long and hard about it before you join. It takes a strong will and commitment to be a first responder paid or volunteer. And it's not for everyone; I've seen so many join, then give it up right away because it was too hard to do or took more time then they wanted to or good give to it. But it can be a rewarding career if you want and can keep with it.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
I have seen a lot over the years, some I wish I hadn't, some I wish I could forget but can't, some that has made me angry, some that makes you wonder why and how. It is actually kind of hard to say, there's so much you see and do if you stay with it long enough. I do know one thing for sure, of all of the good and bad I've seen over the years. I am glad I was there with the crew when somebody needed us. Would I do it again? Yes.
