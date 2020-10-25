Honoring Billings' finest

Sacrifice. That is the one word that stuck with me while getting to know this year’s celebrated First Responders. The 10 men and women are clearly brave, obviously devoted to helping their community both as professionals and as volunteers, but all of that still boils down to sacrifice and what they give to the Magic City.

I asked them raw, hard questions. I asked them about the best and the worst parts of being one of the first people on a scene. I asked them about the sacrifices they make and how we, the community that relies on them, unknowingly take what they go through for granted. It is the time spent away from their family, from their children, their partners, and their very life. It is having the immense pressure and ability to be there when the call is made – during or after an event. It is the moments that push them to tears and the moments they find joy in helping others. I asked these questions so we can better know what they go through, and truly appreciate their role in our community.