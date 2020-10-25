Jason Lyon

Age: 50
Title: Battalion Chief
Department: Billings Fire Department
Years as a first responder: 22 years as a first responder, 18 with BFD
Background:
I am from Billings. I graduated from Senior high school in 1988, and Rocky Mountain College in 1993 with a degree in business.
I was on an alpine ski-racing team and I loved it. I loved the rush and the physicality of it. Then, I got a sales job and really missed skiing. So, I went to Red Lodge and got a ski-patrol job. What I really liked about ski patrol was how every day was different and I was helping people. I did that for five years.
There was a group of people that came up to ski all of the time and they were firefighters. I got to know them on a personal level. One day, one of them said I should join the fire department because I was fit, worked in harsh and challenging conditions, and would be good at it.
I started volunteering with the ambulance company in Red Lodge and was eventually hired on as a Red Lodge firefighter. Volunteer work showed me that I wanted to be a firefighter as a full-time job.
When September 11 happened, it really solidified my desire to be a firefighter. The bravery of the New York firefighters was inspirational and there was a moment of clarity for me and I knew I was making the right choice.
What is a day in this job like?
Usually a firefighter shift begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 a.m. the next day, it is a 24-hour shift.
Most firefighters arrive about a half an hour early, which speaks to their dedication. They begin checking all of the equipment and make sure everything on the truck is working.
If we don’t have a call – and we usually do – we all eat breakfast together and talk about the plan for the day. We follow up with the other stations via Zoom to let everyone know the plan for the day.
Calls vary. We are trained and work under harsh and unusual conditions. We do CPR and patient assessment. We extricate people from cars – using the jaws of life. We do rescue work on the Rims and for mountain bike riders in Ironwood.
There is risk. I am more concerned for the safety of my coworkers, especially when attending to a car accident. Hanging out by the side of the road at a traffic accident is very dangerous and many first responders get hurt.
Fear is, on occasion, there when responding. But we go through a lot of training. And we have a protocol we follow. So, we follow the plan as an emergency scene unfolds but we are always thinking about what we do next. No two calls are the same. So, even though there are protocols we follow, we need to be ready to improvise through each situation.
In 2002, there were about 30 calls per day with six fire stations. Now, there are about 50 calls a day with seven fire stations.
Recently, we received over 70 calls in a day. There was not a single event like a natural disaster or anything, but Billings is busy and is getting busier. COVID-19 reopening caused the volume to go up significantly.
Training is part of the day. While we practice protocols, those change, and we need to be able to adapt and learn constantly. We always need to continue with education and never say, “this is how we have always done it.”
Training begins in the morning and goes half the day and then second training begins for the other half. So, half the company trains, and then the other half trains so we always have firefighters ready for 911 calls.
When the alarm happens, we have a one-minute turnout.
The engineer has the hardest job – they must figure out where and how to get to the location the quickest and ensure there are no roadblocks or construction. The engineer is not only the navigator but also operates the tools, truck and is the driver.
In the evening, we have a scheduled workout hour – making sure we are fit is a lifesaver.
What are some highlights?
A highlight of my job, for most fire fighters, is when you see the practice come together and it works.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
There was a CPR in progress for a young child with a heart condition. The child was in cardiac arrest and everyone in the company worked hard, all together, and got his heart beating. I see his father still, and I get updates about his boy. It was one of my most proud moments.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
There are a few. Burnout is one. Mental health issues due to call volume can be hard, followed up by staffing-related issues. We need more firefighters, and we need at least one or two more stations.
We recognize the result of not having enough people. We can handle one major event at a time. If half of our department is at a major event at one time, we are putting people at risk.
We treat each situation like it is a life/death emergency until proven otherwise. So, when we don’t have enough engines and people are depending on us, that’s tough. More and more, we have had our engines responding to calls and then more calls come in and we are unable to respond to calls because we didn’t have any more trucks or people.
I see it clearly. It affects everyone that works that day. We need more units. We run very lean and try to be fiscally responsible and get the job done.
First responder suicide is a huge concern. BFD, our union, and administration came together to recognize this problem and provided a solution and implemented peer support. It is reassuring to know that if I have a problem, I know I can sit down with another first responder in a nonprofessional manor and talk about it. Peer support helps. Having one another cope with the pressure and trauma is valuable. I am so proud of our department. We are committed to each other’s mental health.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
Truthfully, the last eight months have been the hardest of my entire career. The fire department had to adapt all kinds of things. Being the battalion chief, we help manage the department’s COVID-19 response.
One of the hardest ones is the shortage of N95 masks. In August, we were almost out of N95 masks and went to Hobby Lobby to buy materials and fixed our masks because they were broken. Working with hobbled equipment and having to work and take care of civilians is hard. We couldn’t get the things to protect our people and the public.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
I would say that being a firefighter for Billings is the single best thing I have done in my life. You must be willing to learn new things every day and perform tasks to protocol while changing on a moment’s notice. You must put others before you. It is especially important to keep a great sense a humor to help with mental health. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. It relieves the pressure and puts the bad things out of your mind.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!