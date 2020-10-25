Jason Lyon

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

There was a CPR in progress for a young child with a heart condition. The child was in cardiac arrest and everyone in the company worked hard, all together, and got his heart beating. I see his father still, and I get updates about his boy. It was one of my most proud moments.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

There are a few. Burnout is one. Mental health issues due to call volume can be hard, followed up by staffing-related issues. We need more firefighters, and we need at least one or two more stations.

We recognize the result of not having enough people. We can handle one major event at a time. If half of our department is at a major event at one time, we are putting people at risk.

We treat each situation like it is a life/death emergency until proven otherwise. So, when we don’t have enough engines and people are depending on us, that’s tough. More and more, we have had our engines responding to calls and then more calls come in and we are unable to respond to calls because we didn’t have any more trucks or people.