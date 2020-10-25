John W. Pearson

Age: 33
Title: Patrol Officer
Department: Billings Police Department
Years as a first responder: 8.5
Background:
I was born and raised in Billings and attended Skyview High School. I graduated in 2005 and went on to attend and graduate from Montana State University, Bozeman. I earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. I moved back to Billings in 2011 and applied for the Billings Police Department. I was not hired at that time but was hired with the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2012. I worked there until December 2016, when I applied with the Billings Police Department again. I was hired in January of 2017, and I have worked here since.
What brought you to this career path?
I have always been interested in law enforcement. I have always had a sense of wanting to help those who may not be able to help themselves and have always strived to do what was right. I feel like this career path was a great way to achieve both of those.
What is a day in this job like?
Every day is different. Some days can be very slow, with many cold calls such as thefts, and property crimes, and not many in-progress calls. Other days can be extremely fast-paced, finishing one in-progress such as an assault, or shooting call, and seeing there are several more in-progress calls holding. This job can be very mentally taxing some days, but that aspect keeps the job from getting boring. I thoroughly enjoy the fact that I don’t know what I am going to get from day-to-day. I also enjoy most of the interaction I have with people. My hope is that the majority of my interactions with the public are positive interactions, and that the public feels like we are there to help them.
What are some highlights?
You get to do and see some pretty neat things in this line of work. I have pulled people from fires, I have performed CPR on people, I have pulled people from car wrecks, I have helped so many people, and it makes the job worthwhile when you can help someone and see the look of relief on their face, or see a smile from them. This job isn’t all about chasing bad guys and doing “cool” things. It’s about the community and doing things for others that they might not be able to do themselves.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
There have been many great days. For me, a good day is when I am able to close a case or find a suspect and wrap-up a call. There are some days where I feel like I drive around and respond to calls that I cannot solve or close, and I feel like I am not accomplishing anything. But there are those days where it feels like everything comes together, and I was able to accomplish a task or complete an investigation. Those are the best days.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
I feel like the current environment for first responders is a bit tricky right now. I know there are so many first responders that put on their uniform every time they go to work, and they go to work to do the right thing. There are a small percentage of first responders who do not think and feel this way, and unfortunately, they are getting the attention. I am confident that the vast majority of first responders, not only in Billings, but in the nation, do what they do to the best of their ability, and for the right reasons.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
I have had several hard days, but one of the worst I can remember is having to perform a death notification to a mother about her teenager. The mother was unaware that the teen had snuck out, and the teenager had gotten into a motor vehicle accident and passed away. It was truly heartbreaking to have to convince someone that their child was not still in their bed, just a few steps away.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
I would tell them that this career is a fulfilling and great career, as long as they can look past the negativity, and do what is right. I have made so many great relationships with my coworkers, AMR, Billings Fire, and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. It is such a wonderful and humbling thing to work together with everyone, and to accomplish the same goals. Some of my closest relationships are with coworkers, or first responders from other agencies, and they are bonds that are stronger and closer than any other I have experienced. It is very rare to say you may have a coworker’s life in your hands, and you would do anything, even pay the ultimate sacrifice, for them.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
I would like to let the community know that we are there for them. It may not seem like it sometimes, especially in the times we are in now, but ultimately, we come to work with the knowledge that we may not make it home, but we do it for the community, regardless. We put our pants on, one leg at a time, too. We may make mistakes, but most mistakes are unintentional, and we have the best interest of the community at heart.
