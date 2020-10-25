John W. Pearson

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

I have had several hard days, but one of the worst I can remember is having to perform a death notification to a mother about her teenager. The mother was unaware that the teen had snuck out, and the teenager had gotten into a motor vehicle accident and passed away. It was truly heartbreaking to have to convince someone that their child was not still in their bed, just a few steps away.

What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?

I would tell them that this career is a fulfilling and great career, as long as they can look past the negativity, and do what is right. I have made so many great relationships with my coworkers, AMR, Billings Fire, and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. It is such a wonderful and humbling thing to work together with everyone, and to accomplish the same goals. Some of my closest relationships are with coworkers, or first responders from other agencies, and they are bonds that are stronger and closer than any other I have experienced. It is very rare to say you may have a coworker’s life in your hands, and you would do anything, even pay the ultimate sacrifice, for them.

What else would you like to say about being a first responder?

I would like to let the community know that we are there for them. It may not seem like it sometimes, especially in the times we are in now, but ultimately, we come to work with the knowledge that we may not make it home, but we do it for the community, regardless. We put our pants on, one leg at a time, too. We may make mistakes, but most mistakes are unintentional, and we have the best interest of the community at heart.

